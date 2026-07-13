Benjamin Asare's latest public appearance quickly became a major talking point among many Ghanaians on social media

The Black Stars goalkeeper's growing popularity has continued to open new doors both on and off the football pitch

Videos from the outing sparked widespread reactions as fans shared their thoughts on his remarkable rise to fame

Benjamin Asare's growing popularity was on full display after the Black Stars goalkeeper was mobbed by fans during a visit to Biggies restaurant in Tema C11.

Benjamin Asare draws huge crowds during a visit to Biggies in Tema as fans celebrate the Black Stars goalkeeper's rise to stardom after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Black Stars/Meat Pie.

Source: Twitter

Before Ghana's World Cup campaign, Asare was highly regarded within the Ghana Premier League after starring for Accra Great Olympics before becoming Hearts of Oak's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, his performances on football's biggest stage transformed him into one of Ghana's most recognisable sports personalities.

The shot-stopper earned widespread praise for his commanding displays throughout the tournament, most notably after keeping England's attack at bay in the Black Stars' memorable goalless draw.

Benjamin Asare also significantly raised his profile off the pitch. During the tournament, the goalkeeper secured several endorsement deals, including becoming a brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water.

The partnership added to his growing list of commercial endorsements.

Twellium Ghana, the company behind Verna Water, Rush Energy Drink and several other popular consumer brands, officially unveiled the deal on June 25, 2026, through a promotional video shared on its official X account.

Benjamin Asare mobbed after World Cup rise

A video shared by X user Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) on July 13, 2026, captured large crowds surrounding the Ghana international as cameras and excited supporters gathered around him.

The post was captioned:

"Biggest Celeb in Ghana at the moment at Biggies, Tema C11."

The X video of Benjamin Asare being mobbed by fans at Biggies is below.

Fans react to Benjamin Asare's popularity

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many Ghanaians commenting on how rapidly the goalkeeper's life has changed.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@kuami_eugene1 wrote:

"Gone were the days he could just go out and eat there normally with any one noticing him but now cameras are all over him. Without no privacy😄 This celebrity lifestyles will be very difficult."

@GumblerM said:

"If the crowd was any hotter they'd need a fan upgrade, Biggies just turned into a Shatta Wale fireworks show."

@VibesMedia233 commented:

"Benjilo dey everywhere now😂🇬🇭 Starboy treatment."

@fubudarling added:

"He eats at a chop bar like an ordinary Ghanaian. This man is too humble."

@headboncka wrote:

"I'm just smiling watching it."

@1ghanayesu declared:

"He's huge now!"

Benjamin Asare thanks Ghanaians after World Cup exit

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Benjamin Asare shared an emotional message thanking Ghanaians for their support following the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goalkeeper apologised after Ghana's Round of 32 defeat to Colombia, with many fans responding positively to his heartfelt message and applauding his performances throughout the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh