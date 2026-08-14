The Embassy of Switzerland in Accra announced the appointment of Dr Thomas Oertle as Ambassador-designate to Ghana, Benin and Togo

Oertle previously served as Switzerland's Head of Mission in Muscat, covering Oman and Yemen, before taking up the new role

The new ambassador outlined his intent to deepen Switzerland's partnerships across government, business, academia, civil society and culture

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The Embassy of Switzerland in Accra has named Dr Thomas Oertle as the country's new Ambassador-designate to Ghana, Benin and Togo, in an announcement released on Friday, August,14, 2026.

The Embassy described Oertle as a seasoned diplomat whose career spans multiple regions, including the Middle East, East Africa and North Africa.

Dr Thomas Oertle has been appointed as the new Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Benin and Togo. Photo credit: Photo credit: Embassy of Switzerland

Source: UGC

Dr Oertle's diplomatic career

Prior to this appointment, Dr Oertle led Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Muscat as Head of Mission, where his portfolio covered the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen.

Before that posting, he served as Regional Head for Swiss International Cooperation in the Horn of Africa, operating out of Nairobi with responsibility for Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

According to a publication by Graphic Online, his earlier postings included heading the Middle East and North Africa Division of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation in Bern.

He also served as Deputy Head of Mission and subsequently Chargé d'affaires at Switzerland's Embassy in Damascus, covering both Syria and Iraq.

Before entering the diplomatic service, Dr Oertle pursued an academic career in the natural sciences, studying molecular biology and neuroscience at ETH Zurich and the Neuroscience Center Zurich, where he earned a doctorate.

Switzerland's ties with Ghana, Benin and Togo

Speaking ahead of taking up his post, Ambassador Dr Oertle said he was eager to build on the existing relationships between Switzerland and its three partner countries.

"Diplomacy is ultimately about people. I want to listen to different perspectives, bring people and ideas together, and identify areas where Switzerland and its partners can pursue common interests," he said.

The Embassy noted that Switzerland's engagement with Ghana, Benin and Togo spans political dialogue, trade and investment, economic cooperation, climate action, peace and security, as well as growing institutional and people-to-people exchanges.

It said Switzerland remained committed to advancing these ties on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

Switzerland lists 4 visa options for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Switzerland’s official immigration platform had published four separate channels through which foreigners could submit visa applications in 2026.

One route allowed applicants to complete the entire process online without visiting an embassy at any stage.

Africans in countries without a Swiss embassy could need to use an external service provider or the mission of another Schengen State.

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Source: YEN.com.gh