A Nigerian footballer has reportedly 'resurrected' after doctors pronounced him dead following a collapse during a match

The defender's club released a statement confirming his death after medics at two hospitals declared him deceased

Mortuary staff were surprised when Ozor reportedly showed signs of movement, prompting an urgent transfer back to hospital

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Chinedu Ozor is fighting for his life after being pronounced dead following a collapse during a pre-season match, only to show signs of movement while reportedly in a mortuary.

The right-back went down in the early stages of a pre-season friendly between Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes on August 11.

Medics who attended to him on site declared him dead, and the club subsequently confirmed the news through an official statement on social media.

Ozor Chinedu: Nigerian Footballer Dies After Collapsing During Pre-Season Match

Source: Twitter

The club's announcement read:

"We mourn the tragic passing of our newly signed player Chinedu Ozor following a medical emergency during today's friendly match against Niger Tornadoes."

Katsina United press officer Nasir Gide disclosed the sequence of events that followed, as cited by Sun Sport:

"When we rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was confirmed dead by a doctor. We collected a police report and took him back to Katsina General Hospital, where he was also said to be dead."

What came next left medical staff in disbelief. Ozor reportedly moved his hand while at the mortuary, prompting an immediate transfer back to hospital, where he was placed on oxygen as doctors worked to stabilise him.

Former club Heartland were among the first to relay the update to the public. Their statement on X read:

"Reliable sources say Chinedu Ozor has been moved from the mortuary to the hospital after reportedly showing signs of movement. He is currently on oxygen as medics work to revive him."

Chinedu Ozor's football career

The 190-appearance career Ozor built across Nigeria's top flight had brought him to clubs including Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Heartland and Kano Pillars.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored four goals and contributed two assists over that period.

His return to Katsina United ahead of the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League season had been seen as the next step in an already substantial domestic career.

Fans react to Ozor's reported resurrection

Football fans across social media responded with an outpouring of prayer and emotion as news of the situation spread.

@BPhilz_14 wrote:

"God abeg 🤲, do am for him, parents. No parent is supposed to bury their child. God abeg bikonu."

@dat_WomanSon added:

"He mama tears don rish heaven...mama dun remind God the agreement btw them...❤️❤️"

@Remek67597296 prayed:

"Be restored in Christ Jesus name AMEN 🙏"

@dare_obe wrote:

"God Almighty will revive him 🙏"

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Source: YEN.com.gh