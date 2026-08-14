An old interview of Kumawood actor Oteele discussing how he met his wife has resurfaced amid controversy over an alleged private video

The interview, believed to have been recorded in 2020 on Delay's show, saw Oteele disclose he first encountered his wife on a movie set in 2015

Oteele disclosed that his wife fell pregnant before they officially married, leading the couple to combine their wedding with their child's christening

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old interview featuring Kumawood actor Oteele talking about his wife and the early days of their relationship has been making the rounds online, drawing fresh attention as the actor finds himself at the centre of an ongoing controversy over an alleged private video.

Oteele's old video on how he met his wife and what attracted him resurfaces amid his private clip saga. Image credit: Oteele

Source: Facebook

The clip, widely believed to date back to a 2020 appearance on Delay's show, captures Oteele in a candid mood, walking viewers through the story of how he met the woman he would eventually marry.

Oteele on meeting his wife and attraction

The actor disclosed that their paths first crossed in 2015 on a film set, where he was working as a continuity person for movie producer Jackson K. Bentum.

He admitted he had no idea at the time that the woman worked for the movie producer.

What initially caught his eye, Oteele said, was her body hair.

He explained that she was having a massage from a friend when certain parts of her body drew his attention and sparked his curiosity.

From there, he made a move, struck up a conversation, and the two spent roughly three months talking before she agreed to be with him.

Oteele's wedding and birth of his child

Oteele also gave a candid account of how their marriage came together.

He shared that his wife fell pregnant before they had formally tied the knot, though the two had already been making plans to wed.

Rather than rushing the ceremony, they chose to wait until after the baby arrived, eventually combining both the wedding and the child's christening into a single joint celebration.

The resurfaced interview has gained renewed traction online as public interest in Oteele continues to grow following the circulation of an alleged private video involving the actor.

The TikTok video of Oteele is below.

Reactions to Oteele's resurfaced interview

YEN.com.gh compiles some social media comments.

@Nadine Baddoo wrote:

"That was pure lust, not love 😂."

@FirstLady_Dian said:

"🥰 Soul mate mpo nie, and you did this to her."

@PRI~PRI commented:

"❤️💍🫂💞 And you did this to her 😭😭."

Oteele son's cryptic post after leak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the comic actor Oteele's son, Kevin, shared a TikTok video of himself dancing beside his father and young sisters at their home following the leak.

The post, captioned with a heartfelt emoji, drew emotional reactions from Ghanaians online who expressed concern for the children.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh