Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will face each other in the 2026 World Cup final years after a famous photo connected their careers

The viral image of a young Messi bathing baby Yamal was real and came from a 2007 UNICEF charity campaign in Barcelona

Nearly two decades later, the two stars are meeting on football's biggest stage with the World Cup trophy at stake

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Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will take centre stage when Argentina face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but their connection began long before they became global football icons.

Days before the highly anticipated showdown, an old photograph showing a young Messi bathing baby Yamal resurfaced and went viral once again.

The Incredible Story Behind Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's Viral Baby Photo Before World Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Many fans previously questioned whether the image was fake or created using artificial intelligence, but the remarkable picture is completely genuine.

The photograph, taken nearly two decades ago, has become one of football's most extraordinary images because it captured two future superstars before either had reached their full potential.

How the iconic Messi and Yamal photo happened

The image was captured in December 2007 during a charity calendar organised by UNICEF and the FC Barcelona Foundation.

Photographer Joan Monfort revealed that the project involved local families entering a raffle, with the winners taking part in a special photo session alongside Barcelona players.

Lamine Yamal's family was selected, and their baby son was paired with a 20-year-old Messi.

At the time, Messi was still emerging as Barcelona's next superstar, while Yamal was only a few months old after being born in July 2007.

Nobody could have predicted that the baby held by Messi would eventually become one of the best young players in world football.

Yamal later admitted he did not know about the photograph for years until his father showed it to him.

After the image gained worldwide attention, the Spain winger spoke about comparisons with Messi.

"I don't think anyone minds being compared to the greatest player in history, but those comparisons can hold you back because you'll never be him," Yamal said.

What has Messi said about Lamine Yamal?

Messi has never publicly discussed the specific photo session, but he has praised Yamal's talent on several occasions.

The Argentina captain has highlighted similarities between Yamal and his own early career, describing him as one of the world's best young players despite his age.

Now, almost 20 years after their first meeting, Messi and Yamal will share the same pitch again. This time, there will be no cameras for a charity project—only the biggest prize in football on the line.

Source: YEN.com.gh