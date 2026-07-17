Argentina will face Spain hoping to become the first nation in 64 years to retain the FIFA World Cup title

No country has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil won consecutive titles in 1958 and 1962

Lionel Scaloni's side now has the chance to make history by ending one of football's longest-standing records

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Argentina will have the chance to make football history when they take on Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

After defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals, Lionel Scaloni's side booked their place in Sunday's showpiece, where they will attempt not only to defend the title they won at Qatar 2022 but also end a remarkable 64-year wait for a nation to retain the World Cup.

If Lionel Messi and his teammates lift the trophy, Argentina will become the first country since Brazil to win consecutive World Cup titles.

Brazil remain the last team to defend the World Cup

The so-called "champions' curse" has stood for more than six decades.

Italy became the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups after lifting the trophies in 1934 and 1938. Brazil later matched the achievement by winning the 1958 and 1962 tournaments and remains the last country to successfully defend the title.

Since then, several reigning champions have come close but ultimately fallen short.

Argentina reached the 1990 World Cup final after winning the 1986 tournament but lost to Germany. Brazil also failed to retain their crown after winning the 1994 World Cup, suffering defeat to France in the 1998 final.

More recently, France attempted to defend the title they won in Russia in 2018. However, Didier Deschamps' side lost an unforgettable 2022 World Cup final to Argentina on penalties despite Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick.

Other defending champions have endured even worse campaigns. Italy, winners in 1938, failed to progress beyond the group stage in 1950, while Germany crashed out in the group stage at Russia 2018 after winning the 2014 World Cup.

Now, Argentina have an opportunity to end the long-standing drought. Standing in their way is Spain, who are also chasing another World Cup title and will be eager to deny the South Americans a place in football history.

The World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, with history awaiting the winner.

Source: YEN.com.gh