A Nigerian man gained widespread attention after correctly predicting the outcomes of several 2026 FIFA World Cup matches

The predictor, known online as Samixx has now turned his attention to the anticipated Argentina vs Spain final, naming a winner

His latest prediction on the 2026 World Cup final has sparked reactions on social media, leaving many football fans in disbelief

A Nigerian man, popularly known on YouTube as Samixx, has become a talking point on social media after sharing his latest forecast on the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Spain and Argentina.

Samixx, a Nigerian man with a 29-game accurate prediction record, picks the winner of the Argentina vs Spain final in the 2026 World Cup. Photo sources: Carl Recine, Maja Hitij – FIFA, Samixx/YouTube

Source: Getty Images

The young man, who has earned his reputation for making 29 accurate predictions, including some high-profile games in the 2026 World Cup like Germany versus Paraguay and Morocco versus Netherlands, called results that left many online followers in disbelief.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be held at the MetLife Stadium (temporarily known as the New York-New Jersey Stadium) in the US on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The game is expected to be a tough contest between the reigning European champions, Spain, and the reigning South American and World Champions, Argentina.

Spain, who defeated France in the semifinals to progress to the final, are looking to win their second-ever FIFA World Cup trophy since their infamous first triumph in South Africa in 2010 over the Netherlands.

Argentina, on the other hand, led by Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest players in football history, are looking to win their fourth World Cup.

A win for La Albiceleste will earn them a place in the history books as the third nation behind Italy and Brazil to win the World Cup in consecutive editions.

Man predicts winner of Argentina versus Spain

With the tournament heading towards its climax, Samixx has set his sights on what many football fans consider the most anticipated fixture of the competition.

He has named a winner in the Argentina versus Spain matchup, adding yet another bold call to his growing list of forecasts.

In a commentary in his YouTube video, he predicted that Lionel Messi would be the FIFA World Cup tournament's top scorer and ultimately lead Argentina to victory in the final against Spain.

He said:

"Bro. My heart says Argentina, but my head says Spain because Spain is just promising. But Argentina are very good. They're literally the best team in South America. But the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be Argentina."

The prediction has reignited debate online, with some admirers convinced his run of accurate calls cannot be coincidental, while sceptics argue that luck plays a far greater role than insight in forecasting football results.

The YouTube video of Samixx sharing his prediction on the 2026 World Cup final is below:

Man's World Cup final prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Alexdanalibaba5085 said:

"This guy might actually be the scriptwriter lol."

OthnielTK wrote:

"Bro, if Argentina wins the World Cup, we are going to call you a prophet."

Raffidanial6003 commented:

"I need 2030 World Cup predictions now."

Tarot card reader predicts World Cup final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a tarot card reader's prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina are forecasted to defend their title against Spain at MetLife Stadium.

The prediction on the outcome of the game fuelled passionate debates among football fans eagerly anticipating this monumental match.

Source: YEN.com.gh