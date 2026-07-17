The next World Cup winners won't leave with just a trophy. FIFA has unveiled a historic new prize

Spain or Argentina will make history after the final. A first-ever FIFA tradition is about to begin

Championship rings are coming to football. FIFA has borrowed a famous tradition from American sports

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will end with a historic first in football.

For the first time in the history of a FIFA competition, the World Cup champions will receive personalized championship rings in addition to lifting the famous trophy and collecting their gold medals.

World Cup Winners to Receive Championship Rings for the First Time in History

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FIFA confirmed the move in an official statement, explaining that it is introducing one of the most recognizable traditions in American sports to the world's biggest football tournament.

"Besides the iconic trophy and the prestigious gold medals, the winning team will receive, for the first time in a FIFA competition, an additional recognition: personalized championship rings. In this way, FIFA is bringing into football one of the most deeply rooted traditions in American sports," the governing body said.

The initiative mirrors championship celebrations in major American leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, where title-winning players traditionally receive commemorative rings.

Only 2,026 rings will be produced

FIFA revealed that the championship rings will be exclusive collectibles.

Only 2,026 rings will be produced, with each one individually numbered as a tribute to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Of those, 30 rings will be reserved exclusively for members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be sold as officially licensed merchandise for supporters and collectors.

Each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy and will be personalized to reflect the identity of the winning nation.

FIFA also confirmed that every ring will be custom-made, individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the winning captain and head coach will receive provisional championship rings during the celebrations.

The permanent versions will then be specially manufactured before being delivered to the 30 recipients from the victorious squad.

Whether Spain or Argentina emerges victorious, the 2026 champions will not only lift football's most prestigious trophy but also become the first national team in history to receive FIFA championship rings, marking a new era in World Cup celebrations.

Source: YEN.com.gh