A member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad has been denied entry into the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup final

The former Villarreal left-back has appealed directly to Donald Trump on X, seeking help to resolve the issue.

He had planned to watch the final with his children and reunite with his former teammates, 16 years after Spain's historic triumph

Spain legend Joan Capdevila has been denied entry into the United States just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where La Roja will face Argentina in a bid to win their second global title.

The former defender disclosed that his Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), which allows eligible visitors to enter the US without a visa for up to 90 days, had been rejected.

Spain Legend Joan Capdevila Denied Entry to US Ahead of World Cup 2026 Final. Photos by Jasper Juinen and Saul Loeb.

Source: Getty Images

Spain star denied US entry, appeals to Trump

With the final fast approaching and no immediate solution available, Capdevila made a public appeal for help, directly tagging US President Donald Trump in a post on X.

He wrote:

"I need help Donald Trump! They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied. Can anyone help me with this?

"You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on. I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I'll be grateful to you for life."

Capdevila had hoped to reunite with his former Spain teammates from the 2010 World Cup-winning squad and watch the current generation battle Argentina for football's biggest prize.

Capdevila's role in Spain's 2010 World Cup success

The 46-year-old remains one of the most respected figures from Spain's golden generation.

During the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Capdevila played every minute of Spain's historic campaign.

He started all seven matches under Vicente del Bosque as La Roja conceded only two goals throughout the competition.

He was also the only member of Spain's final starting XI who did not play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona at the time, highlighting the confidence Del Bosque had in his defensive ability and experience.

Spain Legend Joan Capdevila Denied Entry to US Ahead of World Cup 2026 Final

Source: Getty Images

Spain, Argentina set for historic World Cup final

Spain's clash with Argentina promises to be one of the biggest matches in World Cup history.

The South Americans are aiming to become only the third nation to win consecutive World Cup titles, following Italy's back-to-back triumphs in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil's success in 1958 and 1962.

La Roja, meanwhile, are chasing their second World Cup crown after their memorable 2010 victory.

FIFA decides on moving World Cup final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA will not move the 2026 World Cup final despite concerns over air quality in New Jersey.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has affected parts of the northeastern United States ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

Source: YEN.com.gh