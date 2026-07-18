Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Lionel Messi to become the greatest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup

The 27-year-old trailed Messi heading to the third-place playoff match between France and England

Barring any over-the-top goal-scoring performance from Argentina's No. 10, Mbappe will win back-to-back Golden Boot awards at the Mundial

Kylian Mbappe has rewritten World Cup history after becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer during France's third-place playoff against England on July 18.

The France captain reached the landmark with a brilliant brace, despite his side's defeat in the pulsating 10-goal thriller in Miami, losing 6-4.

Although Les Bleus missed out on the final, the 27-year-old produced another clinical display to cement his place among football's greatest tournament performers.

Kylian Mbappe is now the greatest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history, overtaking Lionel Messi in the all-time standings. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé overtakes Messi to set new World Cup record

Mbappe entered the match with 20 World Cup goals and eight in the 2026 edition.

He drew level with Lionel Messi on 21 goals when he struck three minutes into the second half before setting a new record shortly after the hour mark.

Michael Olise provided the assist for the historic finish, with Mbappe converting in a similar fashion to his first goal.

The Real Madrid forward now stands alone as the highest scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals, surpassing Messi, who remains on 21 ahead of Argentina's final against Spain on July 19.

While the Argentine icon still has an opportunity to equal or overtake the record, Mbappe has already ensured his name will be remembered as one of the tournament's greatest marksmen.

Golden Boot race still alive

Mbappe's double also strengthened his grip on the race for the Golden Boot. He now leads the scoring charts with 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi follows with eight goals and will need a brace in the final to draw level with the French captain.

If both stars finish on 10 goals, however, Messi would claim the Golden Boot because he has registered more assists during the tournament.

The battle between two of football's biggest names is therefore set for one final chapter, with individual history and World Cup glory still on the line.

Source: YEN.com.gh