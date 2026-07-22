Lionel Messi has been named the best player of the 2026 World Cup by the IFFHS, days after FIFA awarded the Golden Ball to Rodri

The decision was based on data that assessed goals, assists, match ratings, and influence in the knockout stages

Messi featured in seven of Argentina's eight matches at the tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists

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Lionel Messi has received fresh recognition for his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named him the tournament's best player.

The honour comes just days after FIFA awarded the Golden Ball to Spain captain Rodri following La Roja's World Cup triumph, a decision that sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits.

While FIFA chose Rodri, the IFFHS concluded that Messi delivered the competition's most influential performances from start to finish.

IFFHS Names Lionel Messi Best Player of World Cup 2026 After FIFA Snub

Source: Getty Images

Why IFFHS named Messi as best player

The IFFHS based its verdict on a data-driven performance index that evaluates goals, assists, weighted match ratings and a player's impact during the knockout rounds.

Messi featured in seven of Argentina's eight matches, playing 626 minutes and producing eight goals and four assists.

His direct involvement in 12 goals helped steer the defending champions to a second consecutive World Cup final.

The Argentine icon also posted an average match rating of 8.33, reflecting his consistency throughout the tournament rather than one or two standout displays.

IFFHS Names Lionel Messi Best Player of World Cup 2026 After FIFA Snub

Source: Getty Images

Messi's recognised despite World Cup loss

FIFA's decision to hand the Golden Ball to Rodri surprised many observers, especially given Messi's remarkable attacking numbers.

Although the Inter Miami forward failed to score or assist in the final against Spain, the IFFHS stressed that its rankings reward performances across the entire tournament instead of a single match.

Messi ultimately fell short of becoming the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball three times.

Nevertheless, the IFFHS' verdict reinforces the view that the 39-year-old remained one of the defining figures of the 2026 World Cup, despite Argentina finishing as runners-up.

Messi's private message to Yamal emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal disclosed the private message Lionel Messi shared with him after the 2026 World Cup final.

The Spain star said Messi's words were just as special to him as lifting the World Cup trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh