Wayne Rooney called out Lionel Messi over his conduct during Argentina's 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain

Messi was caught in a confrontation with Marc Cucurella near the end of extra time as tensions boiled over on the pitch

FIFA has since confirmed it will investigate the ugly scenes that erupted among players after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium

Wayne Rooney has criticised Lionel Messi for his conduct during Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The former England captain's criticism followed an incident which unfolded during extra time after Argentina's hopes of retaining the trophy began to fade.

As tensions boiled over following Enzo Fernández's red card, Messi became involved in a confrontation with Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

Wayne Rooney Slams Lionel Messi Over 'Sad' Behaviour in World Cup 2026 Final

Source: Getty Images

Rooney questions Messi's conduct

As tempers flared, Messi was seen exchanging words with Cucurella before pointing at the Spain defender.

The Argentina captain also appealed for the left-back to be sent off after he appeared to cover his mouth during the confrontation, but referee Slavko Vinčić dismissed the protest.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Rooney said Messi's reaction reflected frustration rather than sportsmanship. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

"It is desperation. Argentina plays like that, we know that's what they do."

"But the one thing you want is good sportsmanship, and that was sad to see Lionel Messi doing that."

Rooney's remarks echoed the views of several pundits and supporters, many of whom felt the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner let his emotions get the better of him on football's biggest stage.

Spain ultimately sealed victory thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner after dominating much of the match.

Luis de la Fuente's side enjoyed 65 per cent possession, produced 20 shots and prevented Argentina from registering a single effort on target over 120 minutes.

FIFA investigates post-final incidents

Meanwhile, the drama continued after the final whistle as players from both teams became involved in a mass confrontation.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was seen trying to separate those involved as tensions threatened to escalate.

FIFA has since confirmed it has opened a formal investigation into the post-match scenes.

The governing body's disciplinary and ethics prosecutor will review the incidents, with players, coaches and national associations potentially facing sanctions if found guilty of misconduct.

Why Messi's red card appeal failed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi appealed for Marc Cucurella to be sent off during the closing stages of the 2026 World Cup final.

The referee dismissed the protest, allowing Spain to see out the match with all 11 players.

Source: YEN.com.gh