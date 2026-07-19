Lionel Messi attempted to have Marc Cucurella sent off during Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain

The 39-year-old appealed to referee Slavko Vinčić deep into stoppage time, but the Slovenian official waved away his protests

Paraguay's Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off under the new law during his side's clash with Turkey

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Lionel Messi's appeal to have Spain defender Marc Cucurella sent off during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was swiftly turned down by referee Slavko Vinčić.

The flashpoint came deep into stoppage time after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Lionel Messi appeals to referee Slavko Vinčić to send Marc Cucurella off for covering his mouth, but it did not produce the desired effect. Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira.

Source: Getty Images

His sending off sparked a heated confrontation between players from both teams. Amid the commotion, Cucurella briefly covered his mouth while speaking, prompting Messi to immediately alert the referee.

Despite the protest, Vinčić allowed play to continue, ruling that the incident did not meet the threshold for a red card under FIFA's new regulation.

Why Cucurella escaped red card after Messi's appeal

The updated law carries an automatic dismissal for players who deliberately cover their mouths during direct verbal confrontations with opponents.

However, officials determined that Cucurella's gesture did not occur in a confrontational exchange as defined by the rule.

Watch the Messi-Cucurella incident, as shared on X:

As a result, Messi's appeal was rejected, and Spain finished the match with 11 players.

The interpretation highlighted FIFA's emphasis on judging both the action and the surrounding circumstances before applying the sanction.

How FIFA has enforced the new rule

The tournament has already produced two red cards under the directive.

Ecuador's Piero Hincapié and Paraguay's Miguel Almirón were both dismissed after covering their mouths while confronting opposing players.

Almirón became the first footballer sent off under the regulation during Paraguay's group-stage win over Turkey.

Although his side secured victory, he later served a suspension, with FIFA confirming that such decisions cannot be appealed.

According to The Independent, a similar incident occurred in Argentina's semi-final against England, when Leandro Paredes asked referee Ismail Elfath to punish Harry Kane for briefly covering his mouth while speaking.

That appeal was also rejected, reinforcing FIFA's distinction between incidental gestures and conduct deemed confrontational.

Bellingham escapes punishment after covering mouth

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Bellingham avoided a red card after covering his mouth during England's goalless World Cup draw with Ghana.

The gesture is only punishable when used during a confrontation with an opponent, not simply for covering the mouth.

Source: YEN.com.gh