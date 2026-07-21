Spain claimed their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating Argentina in extra time to lift the 2026 trophy

But just how much did Luis de la Fuente's men earn for conquering football's biggest stage

YEN.com.gh compares the prize money awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup, the AFCON, and the European Championship (Euro)

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Spain celebrated a second FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, July 19, after edging Argentina 1-0 in extra time in a dramatic final.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring in the 106th minute to settle a tense contest at MetLife Stadium and deny Lionel Messi's side a successful defence of the trophy.

How FIFA World Cup Prize Money Compares to AFCON and UEFA Euro Prize Money. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina struggled to impose themselves throughout the match, failing to register a shot on target throughout the 120 minutes of action in New York New Jersey.

Beyond the glory and global recognition, Spain's triumph also came with the biggest financial reward ever offered in World Cup history, highlighting the enormous gap between FIFA's flagship tournament and the leading continental championships.

How much Spain earned for winning World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup featured a record-breaking total prize and distribution pool of USD 727 million, making it the richest edition of the tournament to date.

Spain, as champions, walked away with a historic USD 50 million, while runners-up Argentina received USD 33 million for reaching the final.

England, who defeated France in the third-place playoff to secure their best World Cup finish since 1966, earned USD 29 million.

The financial rewards underline FIFA's continued investment in the global game, with participating nations receiving significantly larger payouts than in previous editions.

For many federations, the money provides a major boost for infrastructure, youth development and long-term football projects beyond the tournament itself.

How FIFA World Cup Prize Money Compares to AFCON and UEFA Euro Prize Money. Photos by Ssebastien Bozon, NurPhoto and Ryan Pierse - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

How World Cup money compares to AFCON and Euros

The financial picture changes considerably at the continental level.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced that the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations would receive USD 10 million, a significant increase from the USD 7 million awarded to Ivory Coast after lifting the previous title.

Runners-up collected USD 4 million, while semi-finalists each received USD 2.5 million.

At UEFA Euro 2024, Spain earned €28.25 million for winning the tournament, with England receiving €24.25 million as runners-up.

Unlike AFCON, UEFA distributes its prize money through a combination of participation fees, performance bonuses and knockout-stage rewards, allowing teams to increase their earnings as they progress.

Even so, FIFA's financial muscle remains unmatched. The World Cup offers prize money that comfortably eclipses both AFCON and the European Championship, reinforcing its status as football's biggest competition – not only in prestige but also in financial rewards.

Spanish players to lose half of their money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's World Cup-winning players are set to receive lower bonuses than initially expected.

Although the team earned record prize money for lifting the trophy, final calculations will reduce each player's payout.

Source: YEN.com.gh