Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth has reacted to the foiled robbery operation in Labone

He criticised Nigerians who allegedly engage in criminal activities while living in Ghana

One suspect was arrested, while two others died during an exchange of gunfire with police

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Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth has expressed disappointment following the arrest of a Nigerian national in connection with an alleged planned robbery targeting three banks in Labone, Accra.

Popular Nigerian comedian condemns countryman’s alleged involvement in Labone robbery. Image credit: Kiss me Quikk, Buzzghana, Parrot Mouth

Source: UGC

The suspect, identified as Augustine Okechukwu Maazi, was arrested during an intelligence-led police operation on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Reacting to the development, Parrot Mouth questioned why some Nigerians living in Ghana would allegedly engage in activities capable of damaging the reputation of their countrymen.

He asked;

“Have you ever heard of a Ghanaian man being involved in armed robbery in Nigeria?”

He urged Nigerians facing financial difficulties in Ghana to seek help instead of turning to crime, adding that begging for money would be preferable to participating in an armed robbery.

Comedian condemned alleged crime

Parrot Mouth further questioned why anyone would attempt to carry out a daylight robbery in Ghana.

His comments have since attracted attention on social media, with some users agreeing that foreigners must respect the laws of their host countries. Others, however, cautioned against using the actions of individual suspects to judge an entire nationality.

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The Ghana Police Service said it received intelligence at about 10:45 am that a suspected syndicate was preparing to attack GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank in Labone.

Police foil planned robbery

Officers reportedly found the suspects in two vehicles parked near the banks. One vehicle sped away when its occupants spotted the police, leading to a chase and Maazi’s arrest. Another occupant escaped.

Police said suspects in the second vehicle opened fire while attempting to flee. Officers returned fire, resulting in the deaths of two suspects.

Two vehicles and a blow pistol were recovered. GCB Bank later clarified that its branch was never breached and that no customer, employee, money or property was affected. Investigations remain underway.

Eyewitness account on Labone robbery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a security guard who witnessed the entire attempted robbery incident shared a detailed account of how the suspects operated near Zenith Bank in Labone.

The eyewitness said the suspected robbers had been sitting in a parked car, monitoring customers who had just withdrawn cash from the bank.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed on August 13, 2026, that one suspect had been arrested, while two others were shot during the operation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh