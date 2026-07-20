Nico Williams came off the bench in the 2026 World Cup final to play a decisive role in Spain's victory over Argentina

The 24-year-old set up Ferran Torres' match-winning goal in extra time, securing Spain's second World Cup title

Williams now joins an exclusive group of players with Ghanaian heritage to have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nico Williams has etched his name into football history after helping Spain defeat Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming just the third player of Ghanaian descent to lift the famous trophy.

The Athletic Club winger, who came off the bench in the 75th minute, played a decisive role as La Roja secured a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over the defending champions.

World Cup 2026: Nico Williams Joins Exclusive List of Players of Ghanaian Descent to Win Trophy

Source: Getty Images

Nico Williams makes history with Spain

Williams thought he had produced the match-winning moment when he finished from close range in the first half of extra time, only for the goal to be ruled out following a foul by Mikel Merino on Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the build-up.

The 24-year-old refused to let that setback define his evening.

In the 106th minute, he rose brilliantly to head the ball into the path of Ferran Torres, who calmly found the net to seal Spain's second World Cup title.

That assist not only secured the trophy for Luis de la Fuente's men but also placed Williams in an exclusive group.

He is now only the third footballer of Ghanaian heritage to win the FIFA World Cup.

His achievement sparked an emotional reaction from his older brother, Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams, who celebrated the milestone on X.

"You've changed the game; I'm so proud of you. STAAAAARBOOOYYYYY"

Players of Ghanaian descent to win the World Cup

Marcel Desailly – France (1998)

Desailly became the first player of Ghanaian descent to win the World Cup when France triumphed on home soil in 1998.

Born in Accra, the commanding defender started all seven matches as Les Bleus claimed their maiden world title.

World Cup 2026: Nico Williams Joins Exclusive List of Players of Ghanaian Descent to Win Trophy

Source: Getty Images

Although he represented France throughout his international career, Desailly has maintained strong ties with Ghana and has previously been linked with the Black Stars coaching role.

Jérôme Boateng – Germany (2014)

Jérôme Boateng followed in Desailly's footsteps 16 years later, helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Born in Berlin to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, the centre-back featured in all seven of Germany's matches and completed the full 90 minutes in six of them.

His half-brother, Kevin-Prince Boateng, famously chose to represent Ghana, becoming a key figure for the Black Stars on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh