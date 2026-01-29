Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana Teammate Backs Tottenham Star for Bigger European Club
Football

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • A Black Stars winger and a former Premier League star have tipped Mohammed Kudus for the very top despite his injury setback
  • The Ghana international has said Kudus has the quality to play for Europe’s biggest clubs
  • The Tottenham midfielder’s muscle injury has halted his momentum, but influential voices still trust him to shine
  • Kudus’ return is being closely watched by both Spurs and Ghana, with the Black Stars banking on him ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer arrival, Mohammed Kudus has been showered with praise by a fellow Ghana international, who believes the attacking midfielder has the quality to reach the very top of European football.

Kudus’ first season in north London has been disrupted by injury. According to Flashscore, the former Ajax star has been sidelined since January 7, 2026, after suffering a muscle problem, forcing him to miss Spurs’ last six matches across all competitions.

Emmanuel Gyasi tips Tottenham midfielder Mohammed Kudus for a bigger move. Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport
Source: Getty Images

His absence has been keenly felt, especially at a time when Tottenham were building momentum and looking for greater cutting edge in the final third.

As the 25-year-old edges closer to a return, his reputation continues to grow back home. Ghana teammate Emmanuel Gyasi, speaking to The Spurs Web, could not hide his admiration for the Tottenham man, describing him as one of the finest players he has shared a pitch with.

Gyasi highlighted Kudus’ footballing ability and character, stressing that humility and professionalism set him apart. He portrayed the Spurs attacker as a rare talent who combines elite skill with a grounded personality, qualities that often define players capable of sustaining success at the highest level.

While acknowledging Tottenham’s stature as a major club, the Palermo star went a step further by suggesting that Mohammed Kudus has the potential to thrive anywhere.

In his view, the Ghanaian possesses a level of quality that would allow him to slot seamlessly into Europe’s elite sides and compete in the strongest leagues. Such praise underlines the high regard in which Kudus is held within the national team setup.

That said, any immediate move appears highly unlikely. Kudus only joined Spurs last summer and is tied down to a long-term contract that runs until 2031.

Tottenham see him as a key part of their future project, and despite outside admiration, there is little indication the club would consider letting him go anytime soon.

Kudus’ Tottenham stats so far

Since completing his move from West Ham ahead of the current campaign, Kudus has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances for Tottenham, according to Transfermarkt.

The injury came at an unfortunate moment, halting his rhythm just as he was settling into his new surroundings and aiming to further improve his output.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur (in white shirt). Image credit: Julian Finney
Source: Getty Images

Back in Ghana, confidence remains high that the setback will only be temporary. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Alexander expressed belief that Kudus will bounce back strongly from injury.

“Injuries are part of the game, but Kudus has the mentality to bounce back stronger. What matters is how you respond, and he has always shown character. I hope he comes back stronger for his team and the Black Stars.”

Gabriel Agbonlahor praises Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has come out in support of Mohammed Kudus amid growing scrutiny of the Ghanaian star.

Agbonlahor praised Kudus’ calmness in possession and his ability to unlock stubborn defences, noting that such qualities could be decisive as Tottenham Hotspur push for silverware this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh

