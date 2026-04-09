Ghana has been dealt a major injury setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with fresh reports suggesting Mohammed Kudus has suffered a relapse

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since January and was expected to return after the international break

However, the latest development raises fears Kudus could even miss the World Cup entirely

Ghana’s World Cup preparations have suffered a major setback, with Mohammed Kudus now a doubt for the 2026 tournament after a fresh injury blow.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has been sidelined since January 4, when he picked up a hamstring injury against Sunderland during a Premier League game.

Initial projections suggested a three-month recovery, raising hopes he would return shortly after the international break. Those hopes have now faded.

Mohammed Kudus risks missing the 2026 World Cup after suffering a fresh injury setback. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus injury setback raises World Cup fears

Reports from local media indicate the 25-year-old has suffered a relapse during his recovery.

According to journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Kudus is set to undergo surgery after scans confirmed a fresh complication.

The setback comes just days after he resumed individual training on April 6, with a return to action appearing close.

Below is Ampofo's post on X:

He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, casting serious doubt over his availability for the World Cup.

The news has sparked an emotional response from fans, many of whom took to social media to express concern and offer support. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@Richmon19233064 decried:

"Eiiiie we’re done. Aww, Ghana, hmm, Kudus."

@princea70323825 prayed:

"Jesus Christ, Lord, please intervene.

@SonOfGod717 lamented:

"This is so bad."

@lee_adjoa summed up:

"Oh not again."

The Black Stars are likely to feature at the 2026 World Cup without Mohammed Kudus. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana faces growing concerns ahead of WC

Before the injury, Kudus had shown flashes of his quality in his debut season at Spurs.

He registered two assists on his Premier League debut and went on to score his first league goal against Leeds United in October 2025.

Watch Kudus' goal vs Leeds, as shared on X:

In total, he recorded nine goal involvements, with three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

On the international stage, Kudus remains a key figure for Ghana. Since his debut against South Africa in 2019, he has grown into one of the team’s most important players.

He contributed four goals during Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, per Flashscore, and was the standout performer at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, scoring twice against South Korea.

Watch Kudus' brace vs South Korea, as shared on YouTube:

With time running out, uncertainty continues to build. Ghana are still searching for a new coach following the exit of Otto Addo and now face the possibility of heading into the tournament without one of their brightest stars.

Their campaign begins on June 17 against Panama, but the mood is far from settled.

Why Kudus' injury recovery is taking long

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been sidelined for over three months with a hamstring injury, raising questions about his return.

A UK-based Ghanaian journalist has since explained the reasons behind the delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh