Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has signed a a five-year deal with newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town

Manager Gary O'Neil has cited four reasons behind the team's decision to secure the services of Fatawu Issahaku

The 22-year-old made four appearances for the Black Stars at the just-ended 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Ipswich Town manager Gary O'Neil has explained why the club moved swiftly to secure the signing of Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The 22-year-old has joined the newly promoted Premier League side from Leicester City on a five-year deal that runs until 2031, with the transfer fee remaining undisclosed.

O'Neil believes the Black Stars attacker possesses the attributes needed to strengthen Ipswich as they prepare for life back in England's top flight.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Ipswich Town Coach Discloses 4 Reasons Behind Black Stars Winger's Signing

Source: Getty Images

Ipswich boss explains Fatawu Issahaku signing

Speaking after the transfer was confirmed, the Ipswich boss outlined exactly what attracted the club to the Ghanaian. He told the club's website:

"Abdul is a young player who has already gained good experience in the game, and we're excited to have him with us. He has strong physical and technical attributes, is comfortable on the ball, and can test the opposition in one-on-one situations, so he will provide us with good options within the squad.

"Having represented his country at the World Cup this summer, I know he is now looking forward to getting to work ahead of the Premier League season."

Issahaku returns to the Premier League

The move marks another important chapter in Issahaku's impressive rise from Tamale to the Premier League.

After beginning his career with Steadfast FC, he earned opportunities at Dreams FC and Sporting CP before making his name at Leicester.

He played a vital role in Leicester's Championship-winning campaign during his loan spell and was later named the club's Young Player of the Year.

Following an injury-hit 2024/25 season, the winger rediscovered his best form by scoring nine goals in 44 appearances last term.

On the international stage, Issahaku starred for Ghana's U20 side, winning the Player of the Tournament award as the Black Satellites lifted the 2021 U20 AFCON title.

He has since earned 32 caps for the Black Stars and represented Ghana at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

Source: YEN.com.gh