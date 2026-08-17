Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tied the knot on August 11, the tenth anniversary of the day they first met

The couple exchanged vows at their home in Portugal before travelling to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima for a blessing

Georgina disclosed she gave up her childhood dream of a castle wedding in favour of something private and meaningful

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez chose a deeply personal setting for their wedding, exchanging vows at the dining table in their home in Cascais, Portugal, rather than opting for a lavish venue.

After 10 years together, the couple married on Tuesday, August 11, surrounded by their children and four witnesses in a ceremony that reflected the life they have built together.

For Georgina, the decision was less about creating a glamorous wedding and more about giving their children a memory they could treasure for years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez exchanged vows at their residence in Cascais, Portugal. Photo credit: @gucci/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Ronaldo and Georgina married at home

Speaking to Vogue, Georgina explained why the couple chose their living room for such an important moment.

"We've chosen to do it in the living room of our house here where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives," she said.

The 32-year-old said she wanted the wedding to become part of the family's everyday memories.

"In 30 years' time I want the children to think, something wonderful happened at this table – the wedding vows of our parents," she said.

The decision was a significant departure from the grand wedding she once imagined as a child.

"When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I'm saying: no. I want something close-knit, with my partner and our children, at home," Georgina shared.

The wedding date also carried special meaning. It fell exactly 10 years after Georgina first met Ronaldo while working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Ronaldo kept his own contribution to the ceremony simple, wearing a T-shirt and suit jacket.

Watch highlights of Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding, as shared on Instagram:

Ronaldo and Georgina's private wedding celebration

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds travelled for around an hour to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, where a priest blessed their marriage. Georgina was reportedly overcome with emotion during the moment.

Their five children were part of the family celebration. Ronaldo is also the father of Cristiano Jr, while the couple share Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

Bella's twin brother, Angel, sadly died shortly after birth.

All five of Cristiano Ronaldo's children were present as their father got hitched to Georgina Rodriguez. Photo credit: @gucci/X.

Source: Instagram

According to ESPN, the couple have no honeymoon plans and have since returned to Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo continues his football career.

Ronaldo later confirmed the marriage publicly on Instagram by sharing a photograph of their matching wedding bands, allowing fans a glimpse into a milestone the couple had deliberately kept private.

Ronaldo, Georgina sign prenuptial agreement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement at a notary’s office in Lisbon.

The deal is said to establish separate ownership of assets and property acquired by both parties before and after their marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh