Vivian Jill was filmed crying uncontrollably at Kumasi Airport on July 23, 2026, after the death of her elder sister, Mabel Intuah

Mabel, a fashion designer and owner of Mayan Stitches, passed away weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday in grand style

A video has emerged showing the actress dressed in black, being consoled as she waited to board a flight to Accra

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill was captured in an emotional breakdown at the Kumasi Airport on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after losing her elder sister, Mabel Intuah, to death.

Vivian Jill breaks down in tears at airport after the passing of her sister, Mayan Stitches. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom

Source: Instagram

Footage filmed by blogger Nahbaff Media showed the actress seated at a small wooden table on an outdoor patio, dressed entirely in black, sobbing uncontrollably while another individual beside her offered comfort.

The setting, framed by bamboo screening and decorative wall masks, gave the video an emotional, raw quality that clearly resonated with viewers online.

Vivian Jill was on the way to the airport to board a flight back to Accra at the time the footage was taken.

Vivian Jill's sister Mabel Intuah's death

Vivian Jill's late sister was a fashion designer and the founder of Mayan Stitches. Her passing came just weeks after she would have celebrated her 50th birthday, making the loss all the more devastating for the family.

The news of her death broke on July 23, 2026, surprising many in Ghana's entertainment and creative communities.

For Vivian Jill, one of Ghana's most recognisable faces on screen, the grief was clearly too heavy to contain in private.

The sight of her visibly overwhelmed and seeking comfort from those around her struck a chord with many who watched the clip circulate on social media.

Watch the Instagram video of Vivian Jill breaking down at Kumasi Airport:

Another Instagram video showed Vivian Jill at the airport with two men flanking her.

Source: YEN.com.gh