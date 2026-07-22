A 42-year-old patient identified as Akbar was struck by a ceiling fan that detached and dropped onto his bed

The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, and Akbar's family arrived the following morning demanding a full investigation into the hospital's upkeep

An eyewitness disputed the hospital's official account, alleging delayed medical response and pointing to broken air-conditioning units in the ward

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 42-year-old man receiving treatment at a government hospital in Delhi died on Sunday afternoon after a ceiling fan broke loose from its mounting and fell directly onto his bed the previous night.

Dengue wards at district hospital in India Image: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

The man, identified as Akbar, had been admitted to Ward 27 of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital when the fan detached from the ceiling at approximately 9:30 pm on Saturday and struck him in the abdomen.

Hospital staff responded to the incident shortly afterwards. Akbar died roughly three hours later on Sunday.

By Sunday morning, his family had gathered at the hospital, calling on authorities to investigate and arguing that the incident revealed serious lapses in how the facility was being maintained.

Hospital and eyewitness accounts conflict

In an official statement, the hospital said Akbar had been brought in while unconscious, suffering from uncontrolled hypertension and a stroke or encephalopathy, further complicated by aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The administration added that a clinical examination conducted after the fan fell found no visible external injuries, and that no staff members, other patients, or visitors sustained serious harm.

However, Advocate Aslam Qureshi, who said he was visiting his brother in the same ward at the time, challenged that account. He alleged that a doctor arrived to attend to Akbar with a considerable delay and accused the hospital of negligence.

He also claimed that several air-conditioning units in Ward 27 were either broken or had missing components, meaning ceiling fans were the only source of ventilation during the humid conditions.

Online reactions to hospital footage

Video footage of the incident spread widely across social media, drawing thousands of comments from viewers who expressed shock at both the event and the state of the ward.

Ethan O'Leary wrote:

"That hospital looks so dirty."

Baran said:

"Why are they just standing there, instead of taking it off him?"

KennyTelevision commented:

"Blaming it on the ceiling fan and not medical malpractice is hilarious."

Sehaj said:

"It's so weird how everyone is just saying 'yeah its india, what would you expect', rather than even acknowledging the fact that someone died? Do people just not have empathy anymore?"

Riyu shared:

"The lack of empathy from these comments is gross. Someone literally died."

Bluu wrote:

"No respect to human life. May he rest in peace."

Akbar's family continues to press for answers, insisting that those responsible for maintaining the ward be held accountable.

Source: YEN.com.gh