Anthony Joshua returned to professional boxing after seven months away, facing Albanian pugilist Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia

Joshua was knocked down twice in the opening round before staging a remarkable comeback in the second round

The fight carried deep personal significance for Joshua, who had endured a painful period in the months leading up to the bout

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Anthony Joshua marked his return to the boxing ring in dramatic fashion after knocking out Kristian Prenga in the second round at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Sunday, July 27.

The victory ended a seven-month absence for the British heavyweight and extended his reputation for producing memorable comebacks.

Anthony Joshua knocks out Kristian Prenga after Round 2 in his first bout since surviving a ghastly accident in Nigeria. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua stages comeback to knock Prenga out

Although Joshua eventually got the job done, the fight started in disastrous fashion.

Prenga, who had not tasted defeat since 2017 according to BoxRec, surprised the former world champion by flooring him twice in the opening round.

The first knockdown came less than 20 seconds into the contest following a powerful uppercut.

AJ recovered well, however, and responded in the second round with a crushing right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Watch highlights of Joshua's victory against Prenga, as shared on X:

How much Joshua earned against Kristian Prenga

Despite the entertaining contest, the bout did not generate the huge purses associated with Joshua's biggest fights.

According to Sportster, the total prize pool for the event was worth £5 million, significantly lower than the earnings from some of his previous blockbuster contests.

The fight was Joshua's first since his Netflix exhibition against YouTuber Jake Paul in the United States on December 19, 2025.

Anthony Joshua dedicates his dramatic win over Kristian Prenga to his late friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

AJ dedicates victory to late friends

Joshua disclosed after the fight that the victory carried deep personal meaning following the deaths of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were killed in a car accident in Nigeria earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the two-time heavyweight champion struggled to hold back his emotions.

"It's more than punch power. That was spirit, that was Latz, that was Sina, that was the families. It hurts to even talk about it. It has been tough."

"It's my brothers. I don't want to talk about it."

His emotional tribute showed that, while the knockout victory was another milestone in his career, the night was ultimately about honouring the memories of two people who meant far more to him than any prize money or title.

Joshua's Mother's Day tribute touches hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Joshua paid an emotional Mother's Day tribute to the families of his two late friends.

The gesture came months after Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele died in a tragic car crash in Nigeria, which Joshua survived with minor injuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh