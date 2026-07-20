Kevin Keegan's family confirmed the football legend died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters

The former England captain had disclosed a stage four cancer diagnosis weeks before his passing

Newcastle United, Liverpool and former players paid tribute to one of English football's most iconic figures

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kevin Keegan, one of English football's most celebrated figures, has died at the age of 75 after battling stage four cancer.

His family confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the former England captain passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan dies after battling stage four cancer. Photo by Matthew Lewis.

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Keegan dies aged 75

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather," the statement read.

"The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time, and they are requesting space and privacy."

Keegan had publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis in June, weeks before his death.

His family had first spoken about his health struggles in January, after he was admitted to hospital for further examinations following persistent abdominal symptoms.

A career that defined a generation

Keegan built one of the most decorated careers English football has ever seen.

He lined up for Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle United across his playing days, collecting three English league titles, the European Cup, two UEFA Cups and the FA Cup during his time at Anfield.

Watch a compilation of Keegan's playing career, as shared on YouTube:

It was at Hamburg, however, where he reached his individual peak, claiming consecutive Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979.

He also represented England 63 times, netting 21 goals for his country.

His transition into management brought equally memorable moments. He guided Newcastle United back to the top flight and assembled the swashbuckling 'Entertainers' side of the mid-1990s before going on to manage Fulham, the England national team and Manchester City.

Tributes pour in for Keegan

Newcastle United described Keegan as far more than a footballer or coach. The club wrote on its official website:

"Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters. Kevin's impact will not be measured by appearances or results.

"It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him."

Liverpool paid their own tribute, stating on their website that:

"He [Kevin Keegan] was an indomitable spirit and his remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history, and his legacy will live on."

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who played under Keegan at both club and international levels, shared a heartfelt message on X:

"My hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy, Boss."

Jayden Adams dies after playing at World Cup

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that South African football was left in mourning following the death of Jayden Adams.

The tragedy came just days after Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

Source: YEN.com.gh