FIFA announced the fan-voted Dream XI for the 2026 World Cup, powered by Aramco, on July 22

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was the only African player selected, with Spain, France and Argentina dominating the lineup

Record-breaking Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and England's Harry Kane were among the notable omissions from the XI

FIFA has announced the official Dream XI of the 2026 World Cup, with Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha emerging as the only African player voted into the tournament's best team.

The governing body announced the fan-selected lineup on X on July 22, with Europe and South America dominating the final XI.

Spain and France each contributed three players, and Argentina had two representatives, while England and Norway supplied one apiece.

World Cup 2026: FIFA Unveils Dream XI, Vozinha the Only African Selected. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vozinha flies Africa's flag

At 40, Vozinha earned his place after a series of outstanding performances for Cabo Verde.

The veteran shot-stopper helped his nation hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw in their historic first-ever World Cup match before producing another impressive display against Argentina in the Round of 32.

His selection came ahead of Spain's Unai Simón, who enjoyed a remarkable tournament.

The Athletic Club goalkeeper conceded just one goal in eight matches and registered a record seven clean sheets, yet missed out in the fan vote.

Messi and Rodri lead star-studded XI

England captain Harry Kane was another notable omission despite inspiring the Three Lions to a third-place finish and ending the tournament among its leading scorers.

World Cup 2026: FIFA Unveils Dream XI, Vozinha the Only African Selected

Source: Getty Images

The Dream XI features an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland, while Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, and Rodri make up the midfield.

Pedro Porro, Lisandro Martínez, Dayot Upamecano, and Marc Cucurella complete the defence in front of Vozinha.

There was no place for a Ghanaian player after the Black Stars' campaign ended in the Round of 32, although Carlos Queiroz's side impressed by reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

How much FIFA made from World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup became the most commercially successful tournament in history, generating record revenue for FIFA.

The tournament earned about $15 billion, exceeding FIFA's original projection of $11 billion by roughly $4 billion.

Source: YEN.com.gh