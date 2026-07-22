World Cup 2026: FIFA Unveils Dream XI, Vozinha the Only African Selected
- FIFA announced the fan-voted Dream XI for the 2026 World Cup, powered by Aramco, on July 22
- Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was the only African player selected, with Spain, France and Argentina dominating the lineup
- Record-breaking Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and England's Harry Kane were among the notable omissions from the XI
FIFA has announced the official Dream XI of the 2026 World Cup, with Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha emerging as the only African player voted into the tournament's best team.
The governing body announced the fan-selected lineup on X on July 22, with Europe and South America dominating the final XI.
Spain and France each contributed three players, and Argentina had two representatives, while England and Norway supplied one apiece.
Vozinha flies Africa's flag
At 40, Vozinha earned his place after a series of outstanding performances for Cabo Verde.
The veteran shot-stopper helped his nation hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw in their historic first-ever World Cup match before producing another impressive display against Argentina in the Round of 32.
His selection came ahead of Spain's Unai Simón, who enjoyed a remarkable tournament.
The Athletic Club goalkeeper conceded just one goal in eight matches and registered a record seven clean sheets, yet missed out in the fan vote.
Messi and Rodri lead star-studded XI
England captain Harry Kane was another notable omission despite inspiring the Three Lions to a third-place finish and ending the tournament among its leading scorers.
The Dream XI features an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland, while Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, and Rodri make up the midfield.
Pedro Porro, Lisandro Martínez, Dayot Upamecano, and Marc Cucurella complete the defence in front of Vozinha.
There was no place for a Ghanaian player after the Black Stars' campaign ended in the Round of 32, although Carlos Queiroz's side impressed by reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.
How much FIFA made from World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup became the most commercially successful tournament in history, generating record revenue for FIFA.
The tournament earned about $15 billion, exceeding FIFA's original projection of $11 billion by roughly $4 billion.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.