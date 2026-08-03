Kaly Kaly appeared on streamer Kweku Addo's livestream on August 1 in Accra to address the rumours surrounding his birthday video fees

The TikToker, who has over 500,000 followers, had widely been reported to charge 900 cedis per video before the livestream appearance

Kaly Kaly cited the intense physical effort involved in his performances as justification for the price he disclosed on stream

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Ghanaian TikToker Kaly Kaly has finally broken his silence on how much he charges for his signature birthday videos, and the number is higher than most people assumed.

Popular TikToker Kaly Kaly discloses the price for his famed birthday videos during an appearance on Kweku Addo's stream. Image credit: @kalykaly493

Source: TikTok

Appearing on streamer Kweku Addo's livestream on August 1 in Accra, the content creator disclosed that he charges GH₵2,000 per video. It marks the first time Kaly Kaly has publicly confirmed a figure, having neither denied nor acknowledged earlier reports that pegged his rate at GH₵900.

Kaly Kaly defends his GH₵2,000 price tag

When pushed to justify the cost, Kaly Kaly pointed to the sheer physical energy that goes into each performance. The creator, who has built a following of more than 500,000 on TikTok, argued that the exertion required to deliver his enthusiastic, jingle-style videos warrants a premium.

A clip of the livestream which was broadcast on Twitter by creator X Ghana, drew over 2,500 concurrent viewers and featured Kaly Kaly seated alongside Kweku Addo and three others, all dressed in matching "No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper" branded t-shirts and white caps in a room fitted with pink and black office chairs.

Kaly Kaly's rise has been swift. He became a nationwide name on the back of a catchy birthday jingle that spread rapidly across Ghanaian social media, turning him into one of the country's most talked-about content creators. The discovery that he had begun monetising the format through paid commissions was met with widespread admiration, with many Ghanaians applauding his business sense.

Watch the Twitter video of Kaly Kaly discuss his birthday promo charges on Kweku Addo's stream here.

Reactions to Kaly Kaly's pricing revelation

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with fans divided between admiration and inspiration.

@XKayOriginigl wrote:

"Cash come"

@byk_son said:

"Herh make I start to gyimi on TikTok ooo"

@lartey_1 commented:

"Everybody dey eat for ein work ein body"

Ben South discloses rent charges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Ben South disclosed the amount he paid to rent an apartment.

He said he paid GH₵1,700 monthly for rent, amounting to an annual fee of GH₵20,400.

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Source: YEN.com.gh