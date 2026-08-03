Former Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has challenged the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Tuah-Yeboah argued that a significant body of evidence on record was never properly considered by the appellate court

Tamakloe-Attionu had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the High Court before the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction

Former Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has publicly challenged the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

In a report by Citinewsroom, he argued that the appellate court failed to give adequate weight to the evidence placed before it.

Former Deputy AG, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, criticises the Court of Appeal's acquittal of the former MASLOC CEO, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu. Photo credit: Alfred Tuah-Yeboah & Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The Court of Appeal overturned Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's earlier conviction after ruling that the prosecution had not established the charges against her beyond reasonable doubt.

Tuah-Yeboah disputes the ruling

Tuah-Yeboah, reacting to the judgement, took direct issue with the court's characterisation of the evidentiary record.

The former Deputy Attorney General contended that the appellate court appeared to suggest there was insufficient evidence on record, a position he firmly rejected.

"What is the evidence on record, because they also indicated that there wasn't evidence on record? And I can say that there was this mountain of evidence on record that was never availed, and those pieces of evidence on record would lead any reasonable court to a conclusion that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu had a case to answer," he said.

He further maintained that critical aspects of the case were not properly interrogated during the appeals process, and that the evidence available was more than sufficient to have produced a different outcome.

Sedina Tamakloe's conviction and acquittal

Tamakloe-Attionu had initially been found guilty by the High Court and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Court of Appeal subsequently reviewed the case and overturned that conviction, freeing her from the sentence she had been handed at the trial court level.

Tuah-Yeboah's criticism centres on what he describes as a gap between the evidence that existed and the court's ultimate conclusion.

He uggested that the appellate bench did not fully engage with the totality of the material available to it.

AG appeals Sedina Tamakloe's acquittal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghana’s Attorney General had directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the acquittal of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

The Court of Appeal had unanimously acquitted the former MASLOC CEO, who had been convicted in absentia on corruption-related charges.

Tamakloe-Attionu’s lawyer had said the appellate court had mainly focused on flaws in the charge sheet used by the prosecution throughout the trial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh