Ghana’s narrow 1-0 loss to South Korea in Seoul produced a touching moment that has quickly overshadowed the result

A heartwarming post-match exchange between Son Heung-min and Kelvin Nkrumah has melted hearts online

Netizens have shared glowing reactions to the moment, praising Nkrumah’s growth and composure on the big stage

Ghana Premier League expert Mohammed Shaban told YEN.com.gh that the interaction could mark a watershed moment in the Medeama SC forward’s career

Kelvin Nkrumah experienced an unforgettable moment in Seoul even though Ghana fell 1-0 to South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The Medeama SC winger, only eighteen, was one of three home-based players selected for the Black Stars squad during the Asian tour.

While his teammate Prince Owusu and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare featured in the contest, the youngster remained on the bench.

Nkrumah shares touching moment with Son; fans react

Still, the evening turned memorable for him. After the final whistle, Nkrumah walked confidently toward Son Heung-min, showing no signs of nerves as he greeted the Korean captain.

In videos circulating across social platforms, the two were seen sharing a warm exchange.

Son wrapped an arm around the teenager while speaking to him, and many fans believe Nkrumah used the rare opportunity to request the superstar’s jersey.

The clip spread quickly, with supporters applauding Son’s humility and leadership, as well as Nkrumah’s courage.

Their interaction stood out as a bright moment on a night when Ghana suffered another setback on their Asian trip. As expected, fans were quick to react. The online reactions captured the emotional weight of the moment.

,@Jeffrey_myke posted:

"He’s living the dream."

@boadujr20 added:

"Football be crazy.. one moment you're playing with your friends and the next time your idols."

@Majeed_A29 praised Son’s gesture:

"Beautiful moment, Son have to be one of the most humble footballers ever."

@Atsuisme commented:

"Son is such a nice guy."

@ei_joee simply summed up:

"Awwwwn."

A watershed moment for Nkrumah, Mohammed Shaban says

Mohammed Shaban, GFA statistician and avid Ghana Premier League analyst, stressed how significant the moment could be for Nkrumah during an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“He is just a boy living his dream. His moment with Son Heung-min will be a watershed moment for him," Shaban began.

"Many players dream of such experiences. Just a few years ago, he was playing in the Milo U13 and Inter-Colleges competitions at senior high school, and today he’s in Seoul with the Black Stars. Hopefully, when he reflects on his journey and this moment, it will inspire him."

Shaban added: "Even though he didn’t feature in the matches against Japan and Korea, he will value this opportunity.”

Ghana lose to Korea but pick positives

Beyond the sentimental scene, the match itself brought disappointment for Ghana.

After losing 2-0 to Japan earlier in the week, Otto Addo’s group hoped for a response. Instead, the evening ended with Lee Tae Seok’s 63rd-minute header deciding the contest.

Ghana produced a much-improved display, scored twice but saw both goals correctly ruled out, and created several promising openings that went unconverted.

Benjamin Asare delivered one of the highlights with a brilliant penalty save that prevented a heavier scoreline.

His intervention ensured the Black Stars left Seoul with a result that reflected their spirited effort.

With no more fixtures scheduled in 2025, attention now shifts to the March international window.

Ghana will use that period to shape the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Otto Addo discloses plan to stop Son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo had outlined his plan to reduce the influence of Korea’s captain, Son Heung-min.

He emphasised the forward’s evolution, composure, and ever-present threat in the final third.

