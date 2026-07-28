IFAB confirmed that VAR wrongly intervened in two separate incidents involving diving during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

One error directly affected Switzerland's quarter-final against Argentina, with Breel Embolo dismissed under a misapplied rule

IFAB said the mistaken identity clause used in both cases cannot be applied in this way until a formal review of VAR protocol is completed

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has admitted that video assistant referee (VAR) technology was incorrectly applied on two separate occasions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the errors benefiting both Argentina and the United States.

IFAB published an update on July 28 acknowledging the incidents, stating that the "mistaken identity" clause in the VAR protocol was misused in both cases and that its application in such circumstances is not permitted until a wider review of the protocol has been completed.

Football Lawmakers Confirm Argentina Benefited From Incorrect FIFA Rule at World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Embolo Sent Off Under Misapplied Rule

The more consequential of the two errors occurred during the quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland.

Swiss forward Breel Embolo appeared to win a free-kick on the edge of the box after a challenge from Leandro Paredes, but VAR recommended an on-field review by invoking the mistaken identity clause.

Under IFAB's own rules, a yellow card that is not a second bookable offence can only be reviewed to confirm which player committed the already-penalised offence.

The offence itself cannot be reconsidered or changed.

The referee overturned the free-kick and dismissed Embolo for simulation.

The score stood at 1-1 in the 72nd minute when the Swiss player was sent off, and Argentina ultimately won 3-1 after extra time, advancing to the semi-finals where they defeated England before losing the final to Spain.

The IFAB statement read:

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the World Cup was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol announced in circular No32. However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded."

USA Also Benefited From Similar Error

The second incident involved the United States during the group stage. Tim Ream received a yellow card for a tackle on Miguel Almiron, but VAR again cited mistaken identity to prompt an on-field review. Referee Danny Makkelie reversed the decision and instead booked Almiron for diving, a use of the clause that IFAB has now confirmed was equally improper.

The admissions arrive against a backdrop of sustained refereeing controversy throughout the tournament. Argentina's defeated last-16 opponents Egypt publicly described the competition as "rigged," reflecting the level of frustration directed at officiating decisions during the event.

IFAB's acknowledgement that the protocol was incorrectly applied raises questions about the standard of VAR oversight at the tournament, and the board has signalled that a comprehensive review of the protocol is now underway.

Source: YEN.com.gh