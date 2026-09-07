Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa revealed that her last-born son passed away after battling cancer that spread from his knee to his lungs

Doctors amputated the young man's leg in an attempt to treat the illness before informing the family that the cancer had spread further

Maame Gyanwaa disclosed that the family sold their four-bedroom house and other belongings to fund her son's medical care

Veteran Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa has spoken publicly about the death of her youngest son following a prolonged battle with cancer, describing the enormous emotional and financial burden the illness placed on her family.

Maame Gyanwaa speaks emotionally about the heartbreaking death of her son after battling cancer. Image credit: Vida Nyamekye, Akoto_Trends

Source: Facebook

In a video interview that circulated on Sunday, 6 September 2026, the actress recounted how the ordeal began when her son started complaining about pain in his knee.

She encouraged him to seek medical attention, and although initial tests returned without any alarming findings, a second round of tests delivered devastating news: he had cancer.

Maame Gyanwaa's son's condition deteriorates

Maame Gyanwaa said doctors opted to amputate her son's leg as part of efforts to contain the illness.

However, the family was later told that the cancer had already spread to his lungs, making recovery significantly more difficult. Despite everything the medical team attempted, her son did not survive.

The actress did not disclose the specific timeline of her son's illness or the age at which he passed away, but described the experience as one of the most painful periods of her life.

Maame Gyanwaa's family financial toll

Beyond the emotional grief, the veteran actress disclosed the financial devastation that followed.

She said she sold her four-bedroom house to raise funds for her son's treatment.

Her other children also contributed, parting with their car and various personal belongings in a collective effort to cover the cost of his care.

All of those sacrifices, she said, were ultimately not enough to save him.

The actress made these revelations in the context of discussing her own current health challenges involving her eyesight, suggesting the difficult period has continued beyond the loss of her son.

The TikTok video of Maame Gyanwaa is below.

Reactions to Maame Gyanwaa's loss

Social media users responded with an outpouring of sympathy after the interview was shared online.

@ADOLEY MOLEY MOFFATT wrote:

"This cancer, hmmmm, only God oooo. My mom is suffering from cancer; what I am going through financially and being the only child, hmmmm, is not easy."

@William Tetteh commented:

"Hmm! Sorry for your lost Mum."

@chelsealogist added:

"Mummy, sorry, hummmm, it was not easy for you."

Gyanwaa appeals for help over eye condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa's urgent appeal for financial assistance to manage her worsening eye condition.

Despite a successful career in the film industry, she now faces overwhelming medical bills, calling on the government and businessman Ibrahim Mahama for support as her family's capacity to help diminishes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh