Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa has recounted two frightening on-set incidents that occurred while filming a movie believed to be titled Batman

The actress said she lost consciousness inside a coffin during a ritual scene, with the director also reportedly unable to call cut

Maame Gyanwaa also described a moment when electrical equipment fell into a pool seconds after she stepped out of the water

Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa has spoken publicly about two separate incidents during the production of a movie believed to be titled Batman, in which she says she came close to losing her life.

Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa recounts two near-death experiences while filming. Image credit: Akoto_Trends, GhanaTalkRadioTV

Source: Facebook

In the film, she played the wife of actor Mr Beautiful, and one scene required her character to be killed as part of a money ritual.

The shoot was scheduled for midnight after earlier scenes had run over time.

Maame Gyanwaa's coffin ordeal

For the sequence, Maame Gyanwaa was placed inside a coffin while Mr Beautiful performed the ritual actions above her.

She said that shortly after being sealed inside, Mr Beautiful fell onto the coffin and began weeping uncontrollably.

She then felt a sudden rush of cold air and lost consciousness.

The director, she said, simultaneously appeared to experience sleep paralysis and was unable to call cut.

When Gyanwaa eventually came around, she found members of the crew gathered around her, embracing her with visible relief.

When the team returned to the hotel and reviewed the footage, they discovered the cameras had not captured anything from the scene.

The crew later concluded that they had failed to pour libation before filming.

After performing the ritual, they returned to the location and reshot the scene without incident, with all the footage coming out clearly.

Maame Gyanwaa's pool scene turns dangerous

A separate incident involved a scene in which Mr Beautiful was to push Gyanwaa into a pool.

The veteran actress claimed she stepped away briefly to pray before the shoot, but the director called her back to set before she had finished.

Moments after she rejoined the crew at the poolside, lights and other electrical equipment toppled into the water.

Gyanwaa said that had she already been in the pool at that moment, she would likely have been struck by electricity.

Her account prompted responses on social media, with several users reflecting on the spiritual and safety dimensions of filming in unconventional settings.

The TikTok video of Maame Gyanwaa is below.

Reactions after Maame Gyanwaa's filming account

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Maame Gyanwaa shared her ordeal.

@Prophetess Charlotte Wind wrote:

"With all these....someone will still say there's nothing spiritual in this world."

@shaeflix noted:

"Emelia Brobbey said she had the same experience too."

@Freemind cautioned:

"Don't joke with Africa cemetery ooo."

@Papa commented:

"Why the cemetery... can't you create a cemetery background in a studio?"

Maame Gyanwaa speaks on son's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa's heartbreaking revelations concerning the death of her youngest son after a battle with cancer.

Her family's extensive sacrifices in pursuit of his treatment underscore the profound emotional and financial toll such illnesses can impose.

In a video interview, Gyanwaa recounted the devastating journey that began with her son's knee pain, leading to a tragic diagnosis and an insurmountable loss for the family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh