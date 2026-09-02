Carlos Queiroz faces a difficult selection call over Jordan Ayew, who remains without a club ahead of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers

Ayew captained Ghana throughout the 2026 World Cup, helping the Black Stars reach the round of 32

Ghana face Cote d'Ivoire on September 24 and The Gambia on September 27 in two Group C qualifying fixtures

Carlos Queiroz has barely begun his second stint as Black Stars head coach, but one of his biggest decisions may already be taking shape — what to do with captain Jordan Ayew.

The 34-year-old wore the armband throughout Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, starting every match as the Black Stars reached the knockout stage for the first time in 16 years.

Carlos Queiroz Faces Big Jordan Ayew Test After Black Stars Reappointment

Source: Getty Images

However, Ayew endured a difficult tournament in North America, failing to register a single shot on target despite playing in all of Ghana’s matches, according to ESPN.

His situation has become even more uncertain since then, with the veteran forward currently without a club after leaving Leicester City before the tournament began.

Carlos Queiroz's dilemma over Jordan Ayew

Since returning home from the World Cup, Ayew has been seen participating in amateur matches in Ghana as he works to maintain his sharpness.

However, keeping fit through informal games is a far cry from the competitive club football that typically underpins selection at the international level.

Watch Jordan's sublime assist during a kickabout, as shared on X:

Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign begins in September, with two Group C fixtures arriving in quick succession, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

The Black Stars travel to face Côte d'Ivoire on September 24 before hosting The Gambia just three days later on September 27.

That compressed schedule leaves Queiroz with minimal time to assess alternatives or delay a verdict on Ayew's involvement.

Leadership vs competitive readiness

The Portuguese coach, whose reappointment as Black Stars coach was confirmed on September 2, must weigh two competing considerations.

On one hand, Ayew brings experience, captaincy and a familiarity with the squad that is difficult to replace at short notice.

On the other, selecting a player without regular competitive football risks setting a precedent at odds with the standards a new coaching era might seek to establish.

Ghanaian supporters will be watching closely. The expectation that accompanies any new Black Stars mandate typically includes decisive leadership and merit-based selection. Ayew's situation puts both values in tension from the outset.

Should Queiroz name the 34-year-old in his squad for the September window, questions about form and fitness will follow.

Should he leave the captain out, it would represent one of the more striking statements of intent from a coach still in the early days of his new appointment.

Ayew faces fresh criticism after viral video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew faced fresh criticism after a video of him miscuing a shot during a kickabout at Nania Park went viral.

The 34-year-old was playing in a small-sided game alongside professional and aspiring footballers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh