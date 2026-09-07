A Cairo court has handed television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 others the death penalty over their alleged roles in a large-scale narcotics operation

Prosecutors said the group imported raw materials from abroad to manufacture synthetic substances for illicit trade, alongside illegal possession of firearms

Nine other co-defendants received life imprisonment, while seven were acquitted in the wider case involving 28 defendants in the same country

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An Egyptian court has handed television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants the death penalty by hanging over their alleged involvement in a large-scale illicit trade operation.

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 others have been handed the death penalty in a large-scale narcotics case in Cairo. Image credit: Clash Report/X.

Source: Twitter

Khalifa, 39, is a well-known Egyptian media personality best recognised for hosting "Mission Impossible," a programme focused on security and crime that airs on the private Al-Mehwar TV channel.

Beyond her television career, she runs a cosmetic surgery clinic and an event-planning and production company, and had built a significant social media following of around 2.5 million Instagram followers.

She was arrested in 2025 as part of the wider investigation.

Details of Khalifa's charges and punishment

The Cairo Criminal Court found Khalifa guilty of forming an organised criminal gang specialising in procuring materials used to manufacture narcotics, with the intent to traffic them.

According to Egypt's state-linked Al-Ahram newspaper, she was also convicted of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The court additionally fined her 500,000 Egyptian pounds, roughly $9,800.

Khalifa denied the charges throughout the trial, tearfully telling the court, "I've never smoked a cigarette in my life. I swear to God, I'm innocent," and adding, "My parents raised me well; they are people who pray, and I don't need drug money."

She also claimed she had never seen illicit substances until she was photographed with them at an anti-narcotics facility.

In a separate case, she and several other defendants were also sentenced to five years in prison over the kidnapping and assault of a young man. Her lawyer has confirmed she intends to appeal the death sentence.

Co-defendants' sentences and case details

Alongside Khalifa, 11 other defendants received the same death sentence in the case, which involved 28 defendants in total.

Nine of their co-defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven others were acquitted.

Prosecutors said the group imported raw materials from abroad to manufacture synthetic substances intended for illicit trade, dividing roles among members between procurement, manufacturing, and distribution.

Authorities said they seized more than 750 kilograms of narcotics and raw materials, discovering two apartments that had been converted into laboratories, along with unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

As required under Egyptian law in capital cases, the court consulted the Grand Mufti of Egypt for a non-binding religious opinion before issuing its verdict, which remains subject to appeal before the Court of Cassation.

Nigeria cracks down on fake "Dr" titles

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced that individuals using the "Dr" title without earning it through legitimate academic study would face prosecution, as part of a broader crackdown on academic fraud.

The policy specifically targets honorary degree holders who misrepresent their credentials as earned academic qualifications, with officials describing such misuse as a growing form of institutional and political abuse.

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Source: YEN.com.gh