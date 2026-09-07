Jordan Ayew has left the country and is travelling to England to finalise a transfer to one of two clubs in Sheffield

The 34-year-old has been without a club since departing Leicester City before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Potential moves to Blackburn Rovers, Southampton and Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia all fell through

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Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has reportedly travelled to England to complete a transfer to a club in Sheffield, with the specific destination expected to become clear once he arrives and finalises the paperwork.

The 34-year-old forward is in contention to join either Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordan Ayew Set to Complete Sheffield Move After Travelling to England

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew set to complete Sheffield move

According to Ghanasoccernet, both clubs are understood to be in consideration, and the outcome of the move will be confirmed after Ayew signs the necessary documents.

He has been a free agent since leaving Leicester City before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Foxes' relegation from the Championship ended his time at the club, and he has spent the subsequent period searching for a new home.

Several possibilities came and went before the Sheffield opportunity materialised. A move to Blackburn Rovers did not materialise, and Southampton were also considered before being ruled out.

Talks with Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia took place but did not advance meaningfully, as Ayew was reluctant to move outside of Europe's more prominent leagues.

His determination to remain in England ultimately steered him towards one of the two Sheffield sides.

Ayew's international future remains uncertain

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City star's potential move could have implications for his availability with the Black Stars.

Ghana faces Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia in upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Reports suggest Ayew has been named in Carlos Queiroz's squad for the doubleheader, and a decision on whether he will report for international duty is expected within the coming days.

That call is likely to hinge on his new club's stance and how quickly he settles into his new environment following the transfer.

Ayew has represented Ghana on 122 occasions and scored 33 goals for the national side, per Transfermarkt, making him one of the most capped players in the country's history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh