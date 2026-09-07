The Ghana Police Service arrested a suspect linked to the murder of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife

The suspect, Abraham Awundok, allegedly fled to the United Arab Emirates after the couple were killed

Inspector-General of Police announced the arrest at a press briefing, crediting collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and Interpol

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested Abraham Awundok, a suspect linked to the murders of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Elizabeth Esi Amuah, following an international operation that brought him back from Dubai.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno made the announcement at a press briefing, confirming that the couple, who were reported missing in Accra in March 2026, had been murdered.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Abraham Awundok, a suspect linked to the murders of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife

Source: UGC

Citi News reported that Awundok had previously worked as an errand boy for the deceased couple before allegedly fleeing to the United Arab Emirates in the aftermath of the killings.

Yohuno said police investigations established that the couple had been killed, prompting authorities to trace Awundok's movements abroad.

Working in collaboration with Interpol, the Ghana Police Service secured Awundok's deportation from Dubai back to Ghana, where he was formally arrested upon arrival.

The IGP did not disclose specific details about the circumstances of the killings or the evidence gathered during the investigation at the press briefing.

The arrest was presented by the Ghana Police Service as one of several major breakthroughs in recent investigations.

Yohuno described the development as part of a broader effort by the service to resolve outstanding cases involving murder and armed robbery across the country.

Earlier arrests over case

An earlier police statement indicated that a report about the missing couple was filed on April 22, 2026, complaining that they had not been seen or heard from since March 23, 2026.

The complainant noted that their residence was locked, their vehicle, a Nissan Sunny, was also missing, and all attempts to contact them had failed.

Following the report, a joint investigative team made up of the Missing Persons Unit, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit, and the Crime Scene Management Team launched an immediate investigation.

Police investigations led to the arrest of two suspects at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh