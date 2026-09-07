The New Patriotic Party's vetting committee cleared all 47 aspirants to contest across nine national executive positions

Four high-profile figures, including former Chairman Paul Afoko and former General Secretary John Boadu, are competing for the National Chairman slot

The party currently in opposition has scheduled September 9, 2026, for balloting to determine each aspirant's position on the ballot paper

All 47 aspirants who underwent vetting for the New Patriotic Party's national executive elections have been cleared to contest, with the party now turning its attention to a balloting exercise scheduled for 9 September 2026.

The NPP vetting committee clears all 47 aspirants for national executive elections; key contests await on 9 September 2026, including the National Chairman race. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC), in a statement signed by its Chairman Frederick Opare-Ansah, confirmed that the vetting exercise ran from 31 August to 3 September 2026 and was completed in accordance with the committee's published timetable.

"NOEC is pleased to announce that the Vetting Committee has recommended that all 47 aspirants who appeared before it are suitable and eligible to contest for the respective positions for which they filed their nominations," the statement read.

NPP National Chairman race draws four contenders

The most keenly watched contest is the National Chairman position, where four seasoned party figures will square off.

Former Chairman Paul Afoko, former General Secretary John Boadu, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and former National Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe are all in the running.

Thirteen aspirants are vying for National Vice Chairperson, among them Henry Nana Boakye, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Richard Ahiagbah, Samuel Pyne, Nana Akomea, and Kojo Fosu Boadu, alongside seven others.

The General Secretary contest features the incumbent Justin Kodua Frimpong facing challenges from Eugene Boakye Antwi, Sylvester Tetteh, and Charles Dwamena.

Four candidates are in contention for National Treasurer, while eight aspirants are competing for the National Organiser slot.

The National Women Organiser race sees Mavis Hawa Koomson, Perpetual Ekua Lomokie Akwada, and Safia Mohammed in the contest.

Six individuals are seeking the National Youth Organiser position, and five are contesting the National Nasara Organiser role. Dennis Miracles Aboagye will run unopposed for National Communications Director.

The YouTube post below provides more details about the NPP national executive election.

What happens at the September 9 balloting

The balloting exercise will determine the order in which each aspirant appears on the ballot paper.

The NOEC noted that specific times for each position's balloting would be communicated directly to the aspirants, who may participate in person or through an authorised representative.

The committee urged all aspirants and their representatives to cooperate fully to ensure the process remains orderly and transparent.

In closing its statement, the NOEC commended the aspirants for their conduct throughout the vetting process and thanked party members, supporters, the media, and the general public for their interest.

It also called on all parties involved to uphold the unity and integrity of the NPP as the elections progress.

NPP National Treasurer aspirant Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah survives a serious car crash on the Kwahu road. Photo source: Patrick Mensah Nartey, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

Source: Facebook

NPP aspirant involved in serious car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer aspirant, survived a serious road accident on the Kwahu Road on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The unfortunate incident involving the NPP politician happened at approximately 8:30 pm while he was travelling back from campaign engagements in the Afram Plains North and South constituencies ahead of the party's national executives' election.

Images circulating online showed the extent of the damage to his vehicle — a badly crushed front end, a shattered windscreen, and severely twisted metal, all photographed at night from multiple angles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh