Harry Kane moved to the top of the 2026 Ballon d'Or unofficial standings after a weekend of significant reshuffling among the frontrunners

Lamine Yamal climbed to second place as Barcelona demolished Valencia, while Kylian Mbappe missed a last-gasp penalty

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for 26 October in London, with a 30-man shortlist of nominees due on September 8

Harry Kane has moved to the summit of the 2026 Ballon d'Or unofficial standings despite failing to score in Bayern Munich's goalless draw against Schalke in the Bundesliga, following a weekend of movement across the rankings.

The most dramatic shift came courtesy of Lamine Yamal, whose latest brace helped Barcelona sweep Valencia aside 5-0 in La Liga, lifting the Catalan club three points clear of Real Madrid in the standings.

The Spanish winger, who had endured a slow start to the campaign, has now scored in back-to-back matches to cement second place in the Ballon d'Or race.

Lamine Yamal's back-to-back braces move him up the updated Ballon d'Or rankings, while Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss costs him. Photos by NurPhoto, Group Images Ukraine and Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé drops to 3rd in new Ballon d'Or ranking

Kylian Mbappé, who had previously led the standings, slipped to third after a profligate performance against Betis on September 4, as cited by Polymarket.

Despite carrying four goals for the season, his grip on the top spot eroded further as rival candidates delivered stronger showings.

Rodri, who joined Barcelona in the summer following Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph and a Golden Ball award, occupies fourth place. PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rounds out the top five.

Lionel Messi remains in contention in sixth, still harbouring ambitions of extending his record eight Ballon d'Or titles.

Fabian Ruiz, who publicly backed himself to claim the prize in October following PSG's Champions League success and Spain's World Cup victory, sits seventh. E

Erling Haaland, who reached 300 club career goals on September 5 after Manchester City defeated Coventry, is placed ninth. Michael Olise completes the top 10.

Dembélé's chances continue to fade

Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembélé has slipped to eighth in the latest standings, with PSG's inconsistency in Ligue 1 proving costly for his bid to retain the award.

According to SuperSport, the French club suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat despite taking an early lead in their most recent outing, compounding a 2-2 draw with Lille in which Dembélé was rested before coming on for just 22 minutes.

The consecutive setbacks have significantly weakened his prospects.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for 26 October in London, where the award marks its 70th anniversary. Organisers are set to release a 30-man shortlist of nominees on September 8.

The full top 10 unofficial standings are as follows:

Harry Kane Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappé Rodri Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Lionel Messi Fabian Ruiz Ousmane Dembélé Erling Haaland Michael Olise

Harry Kane reacts to Ballon d'Or chances

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane had reacted to his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking season.

If he wins the award next month, the 33-year-old would become the first Englishman to claim the prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Source: YEN.com.gh