C.K. Akaho Tay, the NDC chairman for North Tongu constituency, passed away in May after serving the party

His funeral took place on September 5 and was attended by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey among other senior figures

North Tongu MP Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa shared photos from the burial and described Tay as a key partner in building the constituency's electoral strength

The National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region has laid one of its executives to rest after his sad passing.

C.K. Akaho Tay, the North Tongu constituency chairman, passed away in May and was laid to rest on September 5.

C.K. Akaho Tay, the NDC chairman for North Tongu constituency, is laid to rest. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

North Tongu MP Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa shared photos from the funeral over the weekend, which was attended by the likes of NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey.

In his tribute on Facebook, Ablakwa called him a reliable partner in battle.

"Chairman C.K. Tay and I started as worthy opponents when we both contested in the parliamentary primaries of January 2012 which I won but we later got closer and became loyal friends."

"I unflinchingly supported him to become Chairman of the NDC in North Tongu and together we became a really formidable team."

"Working with him and party faithfuls in North Tongu we built an unstoppable winning machine and consistently secured the widest electoral victory margins in the entire country."

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Source: YEN.com.gh