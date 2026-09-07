Ablakwa, Other NDC Bigwigs Mourn Executive in Volta Following His Sad Passing
- C.K. Akaho Tay, the NDC chairman for North Tongu constituency, passed away in May after serving the party
- His funeral took place on September 5 and was attended by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey among other senior figures
- North Tongu MP Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa shared photos from the burial and described Tay as a key partner in building the constituency's electoral strength
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The National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region has laid one of its executives to rest after his sad passing.
C.K. Akaho Tay, the North Tongu constituency chairman, passed away in May and was laid to rest on September 5.
North Tongu MP Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa shared photos from the funeral over the weekend, which was attended by the likes of NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey.
In his tribute on Facebook, Ablakwa called him a reliable partner in battle.
"Chairman C.K. Tay and I started as worthy opponents when we both contested in the parliamentary primaries of January 2012 which I won but we later got closer and became loyal friends."
"I unflinchingly supported him to become Chairman of the NDC in North Tongu and together we became a really formidable team."
"Working with him and party faithfuls in North Tongu we built an unstoppable winning machine and consistently secured the widest electoral victory margins in the entire country."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.