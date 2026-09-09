The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Noel Clarke with six criminal offences on Wednesday

The charges relate to alleged incidents involving five women that took place between 2007 and 2016

Clarke, best known for playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October

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Noel Clarke, the actor who rose to prominence as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who, has been charged with six criminal offences including sexual assault, voyeu*ism and exposure.

Doctor Who Actor Noel Clarke Charged With Sexual Assault and Exposure Offences

Source: Getty Images

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Wednesday that it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to proceed with charges against Clarke, 50, who is from Kensington in west London.

He faces two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeu*ism and one count of exposure, with the alleged offences spanning nearly a decade between 2007 and 2016. Five women are connected to the charges.

Noel Clarke's court date set

The CPS said its prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring the case before a court and that doing so was in the public interest.

Clarke is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October at 10:00 BST. He has not made any public statement in response to the charges.

The investigation was launched a year ago by Metropolitan Police detectives. A man described at the time as being in his forties was first arrested in connection with the case on 25 September 2025, before a file of evidence was passed to the CPS for review.

Clarke's career before the charges

Clarke built a substantial career in British entertainment, playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010 before establishing himself as an actor, writer, producer and director.

He is also widely recognised for his work on the Kidulthood film franchise.

Det Supt Mike Cagney, who is leading the investigation, said the women connected to the charges were receiving ongoing support from specially trained officers. He also used the occasion to encourage others to come forward:

"We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you."

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Source: YEN.com.gh