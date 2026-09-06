Blackburn Rovers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Ghana captain Jordan Ayew as a free agent

The 34-year-old left Leicester City after their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season

Manager Tony Mowbray is targeting the experienced forward to address squad depth after a difficult start to the season

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a deal to bring Jordan Ayew to Ewood Park on a free transfer, with manager Tony Mowbray looking to bolster his forward options, according to reports.

The 34-year-old became available this summer after departing Leicester City following their relegation from the Championship.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew is reportedly set to join Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew set to join Blackburn Rovers

According to Ghanasoccernet, Ayew is now understood to be in active discussions with Blackburn, who are keen to harness his experience and attacking versatility.

Across 42 Championship appearances for Leicester last season, Ayew registered six goals and three assists, starting 24 of those matches despite the club's difficult campaign, per Transfermarkt.

Capable of operating as a central striker or from either flank, he offers Mowbray several options in the final third.

His familiarity with English football runs deep. Beyond his time at Leicester, Ayew previously represented Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Aston Villa in the Premier League, having begun his European career with Marseille in France before spending more than a decade in England.

Why Blackburn are eyeing Ayew

Blackburn's pursuit of Ayew has been driven in part by necessity. The club have dealt with a number of injury absentees early in the campaign, limiting Mowbray's options in attack.

The manager had sought to add players before the transfer window shut but could not complete several of his preferred targets, prompting the club to look at the free-agent pool.

Results have reflected those difficulties. Rovers collected four points from their opening two fixtures but have since managed only a single draw against two defeats, culminating in a 2-1 loss to Preston on Saturday, September 5. That result has sharpened the urgency around further recruitment.

A move to Blackburn would keep Ayew in the Championship, the division where he featured prominently last season, and give him the opportunity to contribute to a side that requires greater firepower to arrest their inconsistent form.

Jordan Ayew’s future under Carlos Queiroz uncertain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had barely started his second stint as Black Stars coach, but his decision on Jordan Ayew was already becoming a key issue.

The veteran forward’s future is now even more uncertain after leaving Leicester City and remaining without a club.

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Source: YEN.com.gh