The latest US Green Card Lottery figures have revealed a notable ranking among African countries

Several nations recorded thousands of selected entrants in the 2026 Diversity Visa programme, while one West African country also secured a place in the top 10

The full list shows how the countries ranked across the continent

African countries have featured prominently among those with the highest number of selected entrants in the 2026 US Diversity Visa (DV) programme.

Official data from the United States Department of State shows that Egypt recorded the highest number of selected entrants in Africa, followed closely by Algeria and Sudan.

List of top 10 African countries with the highest mumber DV-2026 US Green Card winners. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kenya ranked fourth on the continent and emerged as the highest-ranked country from East Africa, with thousands of applicants selected in the randomised draw.

Top 10 African countries selected

The Department of State's figures show the African countries with the largest number of selected entrants for the DV-2026 programme.

Egypt – 5,527 selected entrants

5,527 selected entrants Algeria – 5,457 selected entrants

5,457 selected entrants Sudan – 5,226 selected entrants

5,226 selected entrants Kenya – 3,949 selected entrants

3,949 selected entrants Morocco – 3,670 selected entrants

3,670 selected entrants Cameroon – 3,533 selected entrants

3,533 selected entrants Ethiopia – 3,287 selected entrants

3,287 selected entrants Togo – 2,473 selected entrants

2,473 selected entrants Democratic Republic of the Congo – 2,210 selected entrants

2,210 selected entrants Ghana – 1,642 selected entrants

Egypt therefore topped the African rankings, while Ghana placed 10th with 1,642 selected entrants.

How the US Diversity Visa programme works

The Diversity Visa programme is administered annually by the US Department of State and makes available up to 55,000 immigrant visas to eligible applicants worldwide.

The programme is designed for nationals of countries with historically low levels of immigration to the United States.

Eligible entries are selected through a computerised random draw from valid applications submitted during the official registration period.

To qualify, applicants generally need to have been born in an eligible country. Countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the US over the preceding five years are excluded from the programme.

Applicants must also meet an education or work-experience requirement. They must have at least a high school education or its equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience within the previous five years.

Selection does not guarantee a Green Card

Being selected in the DV lottery does not automatically mean an applicant will receive a US Green Card.

Selected entrants must proceed through the remaining immigration process, which includes submitting the required forms and supporting documents, undergoing background checks and completing a mandatory medical examination.

They must also attend an interview at a US embassy or consulate before a visa can be issued.

The Department of State therefore treats the published figures as the number of people selected and invited to continue with the application process, rather than the number of people who ultimately received permanent resident visas.

List of documents needed by DV-2026 winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that DV-2026 Green Card Lottery winners had reached an important stage in their journey to the United States.

Applicants had to ensure they had the right records and supporting documents ready before proceeding further.

Missing or incomplete paperwork could have affected the next steps of the visa process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh