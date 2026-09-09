The United States Secret Service placed Nigerian national Egbe Tony Iyamu on its official most-wanted list alongside 31 other fugitives

Iyamu is the only African on the 32-person list and is wanted in connection with a case handled by the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey

Authorities allege Iyamu held a leadership role in the Black Axe organisation and carried out internet fraud schemes spanning a decade

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A Nigerian man has become the only African national named on the United States Secret Service's official most wanted list, drawing fresh attention to Washington's ongoing crackdown on transnational financial crime.

The United States government names Nigerian national Egbe Tony on the Secret Service’s most-wanted list. Image credit: Reuters

Source: UGC

Egbe Tony Iyamu, born on 20 April 1986, appears on the Secret Service's Newark field office page among 32 fugitives currently sought by the agency. His case falls under the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and is being handled through the Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces programme.

Iyamu's Alleged Role in Black Axe

According to the Secret Service listing, Iyamu is alleged to have been a member of the Black Axe organisation, also known as the Neo Black Movement of Africa. Investigators claim he served as "Chief Butcher" of the group's Cape Town chapter between 2013 and 2018.

Authorities further allege that between 2011 and 2021, Iyamu participated in a range of internet fraud operations, including romance scams, advance fee schemes, and business email compromise attacks. He is known to have operated under the aliases "Lord Aminu Kano" and "Richard Amali."

The Only African Among 32 Fugitives

The remaining 31 individuals on the Secret Service's most wanted list represent a variety of nationalities, none from Africa, making Iyamu's inclusion particularly notable. The Secret Service has not indicated a timeline for his apprehension.

Anyone with information about Iyamu's whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to the Secret Service at MostWanted@usss.dhs.gov or via Signal at USSSMostWanted.1865.

*The charges listed are accusations only. Egbe Tony Iyamu is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*

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Source: YEN.com.gh