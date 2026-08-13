Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Lionel Messi becomes one of Instagram’s most-liked comments
- Cristiano Ronaldo sent Lionel Messi a heartfelt message following the death of his father, Jorge Messi
- The comment has passed 5.7 million likes, making it one of the most-liked comments in Instagram history
- Ronaldo’s message is closing in on his own record, with his comment on Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid announcement currently at 6.1 million likes
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Lionel Messi has received an outpouring of support following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those to offer the Argentine superstar a message of comfort.
Jorge Messi passed away in Argentina on Saturday following a long illness.
After taking some time away from football to be with his family, Messi returned to action for Inter Miami on Wednesday evening, coming off the bench during their Leagues Cup clash.
The 38-year-old was warmly welcomed by fans on his return, while he also received a touching message from one of his greatest rivals.
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Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Lionel Messi
Messi shared an emotional photograph of himself with his father on Instagram on Wednesday, accompanied by a caption that translates to "I love you, Dad."
The post attracted an enormous response from fans and fellow footballers, with Ronaldo also taking the opportunity to show his support.
Commenting from his official Instagram account, the Portugal captain wrote:
“Sending you and your family a huge hug during these difficult times, Leo. Stay strong.”
Ronaldo's message quickly went viral, attracting more than 5.7 million likes at the time of writing.
According to the BBC, Ronaldo previously held the record for the most-liked Instagram comment after responding to Kylian Mbappe's announcement of his move to Real Madrid.
That comment has since accumulated around 6.1 million likes.
However, Ronaldo's message to Messi is rapidly closing the gap and has already become the second-most-liked comment on Instagram.
Given the pace at which the message continues to attract likes, it could potentially overtake his previous record in the coming weeks.
Messi and Ronaldo spent more than a decade at the centre of one of football's greatest individual rivalries, battling for domestic and European honours while regularly competing for the game's biggest individual awards.
Their rivalry has produced countless memorable moments on the pitch.
But Ronaldo's message shows that, away from the competition, there is clearly a deep level of mutual respect between two players who have shaped an era of football.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.