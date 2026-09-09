Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 979th career goal as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League

The 41-year-old opened the scoring with a powerful glancing header in the 22nd minute of the match

Ronaldo broke his silence after the game with a brief but pointed message posted across his social media handles

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Cristiano Ronaldo posted a three-word message on X after scoring his 979th career goal to help Al-Nassr claim a 2-1 win over Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr's victory against Abha in front of the home fans at the Al Awwal Park on September 9, 2026. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to victory

The 41-year-old put the Knights of Najd ahead in the 22nd minute, connecting with a powerful glancing header to break the deadlock, as cited by Sofascore.

It was the kind of finish that has defined his career across decades at the very highest level of the game.

Watch Ronaldo's goal vs Abha, as shared on X:

Despite coming close to adding to his tally on several occasions, including one effort that crashed off the post, Ronaldo's opener proved to be the spark Al-Nassr needed.

Abdullah Al Hamdan extended the lead after the break to put the result beyond doubt, though the team were made to sweat when a poorly positioned Bento allowed a free kick from Nabil Fekir to creep in at his near post, briefly reducing the deficit.

Ronaldo's message after reaching 979 goals

Once the final whistle blew, the conversation around the match centred almost entirely on Ronaldo and his relentless march towards 1,000 career goals.

Now just 21 goals from that landmark, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus forward addressed his followers with characteristic brevity.

"Hard work pays off," he wrote on X.

It was a simple statement, but one that carried the weight of a career built on extraordinary dedication and discipline.

Few athletes have sustained elite output well into their forties, and Ronaldo continues to defy expectations at Al-Nassr.

What comes next for Al-Nassr

With three points secured, Al-Nassr now turn their attention to an away fixture against Al Khaleej on September 12, having recovered from a narrow loss to Al Ittihad in the previous game, per ESPN.

The match presents another opportunity for Ronaldo to add to his tally as he edges ever closer to the milestone that has captivated football supporters across the globe.

Ronaldo misses Ballon d'Or shortlist again

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh looked at eight notable players who missed the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the absentees, missing out for the fourth consecutive year despite closing in on 1,000 career goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh