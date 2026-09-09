The Kristo Asafo Mission scheduled a first anniversary remembrance for its late founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, on September 11, 2026

Church PRO Akwasi Ofori confirmed the ceremony will take place at the Apostle Safo School of Science at Awoshie, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Ofori revealed that the late Apostle's children have been invited to the event but stopped short of confirming their attendance

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The Kristo Asafo Mission has announced a formal remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the death of its founder, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, who passed away on September 11, 2025.

Kristo Asafo Mission announces a first anniversary remembrance for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission, Dek360Ghana

Source: Facebook

Church Public Relations Officer Akwasi Ofori disclosed the plans during an interview with Dek360Ghana on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, confirming that members of the mission will gather to honour their late founder and reflect on his life and legacy.

Apostle Kantanka's first anniversary celebration

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Apostle Safo School of Science at Awoshie on Friday, September 11, 2026, with proceedings expected to commence at 3:00 p.m.

Ofori said the gathering will allow the church community to mark the milestone and celebrate the late Apostle's contributions to both the mission and to Ghana's broader industrial and religious landscape.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka built a reputation as one of Ghana's most distinctive public figures, combining his role as the head of the Kristo Asafo Mission with a sustained drive to advance indigenous innovation and manufacturing in the country.

Will Akofena and Adwo Safo attend?

When asked during the interview whether the late Apostle Kantanka's children would be present at the occasion, Ofori confirmed that invitations had been extended to them.

However, he was measured in his response, stating that he could not speak on their behalf regarding whether they would ultimately attend.

The programme was organised by the church, and Ofori indicated that the mission's primary focus remains on providing members with an opportunity to come together in remembrance of their founder one year on from his death.

The Facebook video of Krito Asafo PRO speaking is below.

Kristo Asafo denies Kantanka body exhumation claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Kristo Asafo Mission’s denial of claims that Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s remains were exhumed or were at risk of exhumation.

The church said its leaders were denied access to the property linked to the allegations.

The dispute has intensified following Osebo the Zaraman’s claims that church leadership and the military were involved in a secret operation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh