Miss Austria 2024 Lucia Sisic passed away at the age of 22, leaving the Austrian beauty pageant community in mourning

Mission Austria CEO Kerstin Rigger and her husband Jörg issued an emotional tribute on Facebook, calling Sisic 'a wonderful young woman'

Sisic had been open with her followers about living with a congenital heart condition throughout her life

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Lucia Sisic, the reigning Miss Austria, has died at the age of 22. The beauty queen had lived with a congenital heart condition from birth, though no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Mission Austria announces the death of Miss Austria queen Lucia Sisic. Credit: @luciasisic

Source: Instagram

Mission Austria, the organisation that runs both the Miss Austria and Mister Austria competitions, broke the news on its official Facebook page on Tuesday with an emotional tribute to their titleholder.

"It is with great shock and deep sorrow that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic," the organisation wrote, describing her as "a wonderful young woman."

The statement was signed by Mission Austria CEO Kerstin Rigger and her husband Jörg, who extended their condolences to everyone touched by Sisic's passing.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those close to her during this difficult time," the tribute read. The organisation also confirmed that she "will always remain a part of our Miss Austria family."

Sisic had been crowned Miss Austria in 2024 and held the title up until her passing, as the organisation had not held a subsequent competition to crown a new winner.

Lucia Sisic's openness about her health

Despite maintaining a high public profile, Sisic never kept her health struggles out of sight. In 2024, she used Instagram to publicly thank the paediatric medical team that had cared for her throughout her childhood, offering her followers an honest window into the ongoing nature of her condition.

That candour set her apart. Her ability to pursue and hold a prominent title in the public eye while managing a serious congenital condition gave her story a depth that resonated with many who followed her journey.

Miss Austria community mourns Lucia Sisic

The loss has left a visible mark on the Austrian beauty pageant world. Mission Austria's tribute reflected not just an institutional acknowledgement but a genuine sense of grief from a team that had worked closely alongside her throughout her reign.

Sisic's passing marks the end of a chapter for an organisation that had watched her grow into the role and champion it with grace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh