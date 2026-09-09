Apple launched its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, priced at $1,999, at its biggest product event of the year

New CEO John Ternus took centre stage for his first major keynote since succeeding Tim Cook on September 1

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro series, updated Apple Watch lines and new AirPods 5 with active noise cancellation

Apple has unveiled its most expansive product launch in years, introducing its first foldable iPhone alongside a new Pro smartphone lineup, refreshed smartwatches and updated AirPods.

Incoming chief executive John Ternus led the event on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in his debut keynote since taking the top job.

Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, launches the company's first foldable phone, iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 and other products. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The event marked a significant moment for Ternus personally. He formally succeeded Tim Cook as Apple chief executive on 1 September, and Wednesday's showcase was his first opportunity to present Apple's product vision to the world in the role.

Apple enters the foldable market with Duo

The event's centrepiece was the iPhone Duo, Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone category.

The device unfolds to show a 7.6-inch display and collapses to a 5.4-inch outer screen, with Apple describing it as its thinnest iPhone when open.

The Duo supports Apple Pencil input and comes with a redesigned iOS experience built around the expanded screen real estate, catering to users who want more room for gaming, video and multitasking. It carries a price tag of $1,999 (almost GHC23,000) and goes on sale on 23 October.

The Duo's arrival places Apple in direct competition with Samsung and Google, both of which have already established positions in the foldable segment.

Apple is wagering that its hardware design and tightly integrated software ecosystem will appeal to consumers prepared to spend a premium on the new format.

Watch the YouTube video of the iPhone Duo below:

Apple continues series with iPhone 18

Alongside the Duo, Apple announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, starting at $1,199 (almost GHC14,000) and $1,299 (almost GHC15,000) respectively.

Both handsets are powered by the new A20 Pro chip and include a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, while the Dynamic Island has been made smaller.

Apple noted that the Pro Max delivers the largest battery life improvement the iPhone has seen to date. Pre-orders for the Pro models open on 12 September, with availability from 18 September.

See the new iPhone 18 in the YouTube video below:

New watches, AirPods and AI features

The wearable and audio lineup also received significant updates. The Apple Watch Series 12 introduces a Health Sensing System that tracks heart rate and heart-rate variability more frequently and adds a daily "readiness" score to help users gauge their physical condition. It starts at $399 (almost GHC5,000).

See the Apple Watch Series 12 in the YouTube video below:

The Apple Watch Ultra 4, designed for athletes and those who spend extended time outdoors, carries the same health-sensing technology and offers up to 45 hours of outdoor workout tracking, priced from $799 (over GHC9,000).

Apple's new AirPods 5 bring active noise cancellation to an open-ear design for the first time, paired with improved audio quality, Siri AI integration and Live Translation functionality. They are priced from $129 (almost GHC1,500) and will be available from 18 September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro range.

See the new Apple AirPods5 in the YouTube video below:

Across the product range, Apple placed considerable emphasis on artificial intelligence through iOS 27, with the company highlighting on-device processing and user privacy as core principles guiding its Siri AI rollout.

Watch the full YouTube video of Apple's 2026 launch below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh