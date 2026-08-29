Chelsea have expressed devastation after former Academy player Cassius Newton died while hiking in the UAE

Cassius, son of former Chelsea player and coach Eddie Newton, went missing on a recreational trail in Wadi Naqab on July 18

Provisional medical causes of death for both Newton and his hiking companion were recorded as cardiac and respiratory arrest

Cassius Newton, 34, a former Chelsea Academy player and son of Blues legend Eddie Newton, died while hiking in Dubai alongside his companion Aran Martinson.

The pair encountered extreme temperatures exceeding 40°C in the United Arab Emirates.

An inquest heard that both Newton and Martinson, who had relocated to Dubai for work, set off along a recreational trail at Wadi Naqab on July 18.

Cassius Newton, a former Chelsea academy player, died while hiking in Dubai. Photo credit: @bandlfc/X and @ChelseaFC/X.

Source: Twitter

When they failed to return, search teams were deployed and eventually located the two men in a mountainous region.

Both were pronounced dead at a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah on the same day. Provisional causes of death were recorded as cardiac and respiratory arrest brought on by severe heat stress, according to the Independent.

Chelsea mourn the death of Cassius Newton

Chelsea confirmed the news and offered their condolences. The club wrote on X:

"Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Academy player Cassius Newton, son of our former player and coach Eddie. Our thoughts are with Cassius' family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Away from his Chelsea Academy roots, Cassius had carved out a path in non-league football while also pursuing an ambitious professional career in the UAE.

His wife paid tribute to him in a heartfelt public post on LinkedIn, describing him as "incredibly driven, hard-working, and ambitious", as cited by the BBC.

She added:

"He had only recently started a new chapter in his career, and I know how excited he was about it."

His father, Eddie Newton, is a celebrated figure at Chelsea, having made over 200 appearances for the club and later returning as assistant manager during their Champions League-winning era under Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

Tributes pour in for Cassius Newton

Following the news of his passing, fans and football observers took to social media to offer their condolences to the Newton family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@henrywinter wrote:

"Condolences to Eddie Newton and his family. RIP."

@heyitsdavies added:

"Thoughts and prayers up for the family. 🕊️"

@Abybysss prayed:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Ismai4455 summed up:

"So sad to hear this heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Cassius Newton's family, friends, and everyone at Chelsea. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️💙"

Portuguese midfielder dies after collapsing

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro sadly passed away after collapsing during a friendly match on August 22.

West Bromwich Albion, where he started his professional career, confirmed his death and honoured him during their Championship game against Burnley on August 25.

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Source: YEN.com.gh