King Harald V of Norway died peacefully on Friday, August 28, at Oslo University Hospital following complications from an illness

Erling Haaland joined millions of Norwegians in mourning the monarch, sharing a heartfelt message on social media

Crown Prince Haakon automatically ascended to the throne following his father's passing, expected to reign as King Haakon VIII

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has paid tribute to Norway's King Harald V, who passed away on Friday morning at Oslo University Hospital at the age of 89.

The Royal House confirmed that the monarch died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. local time (0435 GMT) after a period of declining health.

Erling Haaland mourns the passing of Norway's King Harald V with a touching tribute. Photo by Marcelo Hernandez and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, he had been admitted to hospital the previous week following a diagnosis of haemolytic anaemia, a condition that caused fluid to accumulate in his body.

His health worsened further when he subsequently developed a bacterial bloodstream infection.

Haaland's tribute to King Harald V

As one of Norway's most recognisable figures on the world stage, Haaland used social media to express his grief following the news. In a post, he wrote on X:

"Rest in peace, King Harald. Thank you for everything you meant to Norway. It was an honour to meet you."

The forward has been a source of immense national pride for Norwegians in recent times.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he netted seven goals, the highest tally by a debutant at the tournament since 1978, and played a key role in guiding his country to the quarter-finals.

Across 55 international appearances, Haaland has registered 62 goals for Norway, according to Transfermarkt.

Norway mourns King Harald V

King Harald V ascended to the throne in 1991 upon the death of his father, King Olav V, and went on to become one of the country's most beloved public figures.

He and Queen Sonja, whom he married in 1968, were widely regarded as one of Norway's most enduring royal couples.

At the time of his death, Harald held the distinction of being the oldest reigning monarch in Europe.

His passing triggers an automatic transfer of royal authority to his son, Crown Prince Haakon, who is expected to take the regnal name King Haakon VIII and continue the legacy of a monarchy that has remained central to Norwegian national identity for decades.

Gbese Mantse dies after brief illness

In a previous sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that His Royal Majesty Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse, passed away on June 7.

Known in private life as Thomas Okine, the revered traditional ruler played a key role during Hearts of Oak’s golden era.

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Source: YEN.com.gh