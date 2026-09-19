The Governing Body of Jehovah's Witnesses announced on Friday that decisions on blood components such as red cells, plasma and platelets now rest with individual members

The landmark adjustment extends reasoning previously applied to blood fractions and own-blood procedures to the four primary components of blood

International spokesman Paul Gillies confirmed that congregations will not involve themselves in the personal medical decisions of members

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The Governing Body of Jehovah's Witnesses has announced an adjustment to their longstanding rule on blood transfusions for its numerous members.

The Jehovah's Witnesses governing body announces a new adjustment to its blood transfusion policy. Photo source: Britta Pedersen/picture alliance, MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a press release on Friday, September 18, 2026, the church's authorities announced that whether a member accepts or donates the four primary components of blood — red cells, white cells, plasma, and platelets — is now considered a matter of personal conscience.

The latest announcement marks a significant doctrinal adjustment for a faith community of over nine million members spread across more than 200 countries.

Importantly, the organisation's longstanding position on whole-blood transfusions remains unchanged.

That stance, grounded in the biblical instruction to "abstain from blood" found in Acts 15:20, will continue to reflect a core tenet of the faith despite the latest adjustment.

What the governing body's decision means

The governing body clarified that the updated guidance follows a similar logic previously applied to blood fractions and the use of a patient's own stored blood during medical procedures.

Because scripture does not directly address these specific scenarios, the organisation had already classified those situations as matters of individual judgement.

That same framework has now been extended to cover the four main blood components.

Paul Gillies, international spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses at their World Headquarters, explained the position in measured terms.

"Blood remains sacred to Jehovah's Witnesses, who continue to regard life and blood as precious gifts from God," Gillies said. "We recognise that medical decisions involving blood components are a matter of conscience between each Witness and their God, Jehovah."

He added that local congregations would not intervene in choices that belong to the individual believer.

"Congregations do not involve themselves in personal decisions that rest with the individual conscience. We will continue to respect and support the personal decisions of our fellow believers," Gillies said.

"We are grateful, too, for the many skilled and compassionate physicians who provide quality medical care that respects our personal wishes regarding blood."

Jehovah's Witnesses and medical care

The organisation was keen to dispel any suggestion that its members shy away from medical treatment.

Jehovah's Witnesses do not practise faith healing, and the governing body emphasised that members actively seek qualified physicians capable of delivering effective care in line with their personal beliefs and values.

The clarification is likely to ease some of the tension that has historically arisen in clinical settings, where medical teams have at times faced difficult decisions regarding the treatment of Witness patients, particularly in emergency situations.

The Instagram post detailing Jehovah's Witnesses' new policy adjustment is below:

Man criticises Jehovah's Witnesses leaders over policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a young man’s criticism of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ revised blood transfusion policy.

He said his mother died after refusing a transfusion during a Caesarean section because she followed the denomination’s longstanding rules.

His heartbreaking reaction reignited debate over religious conviction, personal choice and the consequences of medical decisions made under strict beliefs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh